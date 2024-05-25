TACKLING THE HEAT

As temperatures hover between 40°C and 45°C and the IMD predicts hotter days ahead, Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor, Community Medicine and Public Health, PGI, Chandigarh, who has created, ‘VAAYU’, a comic on ‘Climate Change & Heatwaves’ for kids, gives some practical tips and preventive measures to avoid heat stroke/exhaustion and what to do in case it happens.
Symptoms
Headache
Dizziness/fainting
Very high body temperature
(104°C to 106°C)
Extreme sweating (in exhaustion)
Hot dry skin/No sweating (In case of heat stroke)
Seizures
Cramps
Red rashes
Nausea/vomiting
Rapid breathing and pulse
Those at risk
Labourers, delivery persons, elderly, children, sportspersons, farmers, rickshaw-pullers, etc
People with respiratory issues, heart problems, hypertension, mental health patients, kidney disorders
Preventive measures
Avoid going out between noon and 4 pm
If you have to go, wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes
Take frequent breaks
Keep yourself hydrated. Sip water frequently
Use an umbrella or keep the head covered
Avoid cooking during peak hours
Limit physical activity to early morning or late evening
Have traditional drinks like chhachh, nimbu paani, sattu, kokum sherbat, etc
Avoid tea, coffee, sugary and fizzy drinks
Have light or steamed food
What to do
Bring the person in shade immediately
Loosen clothes
If he/she is alert, give water or ORS
Lay down the person with feet elevated, but on a side in case of vomiting
Sponge with cool tap water and apply wet cloth in armpits, on head, legs, ankles and on thighs
Don’t ignore or delay, call an ambulance or take the person to hospital at once
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi
Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...
Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers
Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...
PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development
Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...