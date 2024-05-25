TACKLING THE HEAT

As temperatures hover between 40°C and 45°C and the IMD predicts hotter days ahead, Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor, Community Medicine and Public Health, PGI, Chandigarh, who has created, ‘VAAYU’, a comic on ‘Climate Change & Heatwaves’ for kids, gives some practical tips and preventive measures to avoid heat stroke/exhaustion and what to do in case it happens.

Symptoms

Headache

Dizziness/fainting

Very high body temperature

(104°C to 106°C)

Extreme sweating (in exhaustion)

Hot dry skin/No sweating (In case of heat stroke)

Seizures

Cramps

Red rashes

Nausea/vomiting

Rapid breathing and pulse

Those at risk

Labourers, delivery persons, elderly, children, sportspersons, farmers, rickshaw-pullers, etc

People with respiratory issues, heart problems, hypertension, mental health patients, kidney disorders

Preventive measures

Avoid going out between noon and 4 pm

If you have to go, wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes

Take frequent breaks

Keep yourself hydrated. Sip water frequently

Use an umbrella or keep the head covered

Avoid cooking during peak hours

Limit physical activity to early morning or late evening

Have traditional drinks like chhachh, nimbu paani, sattu, kokum sherbat, etc

Avoid tea, coffee, sugary and fizzy drinks

Have light or steamed food

What to do

Bring the person in shade immediately

Loosen clothes

If he/she is alert, give water or ORS

Lay down the person with feet elevated, but on a side in case of vomiting

Sponge with cool tap water and apply wet cloth in armpits, on head, legs, ankles and on thighs

Don’t ignore or delay, call an ambulance or take the person to hospital at once

