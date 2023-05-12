 Traffic-related air pollution weakens brain function : The Tribune India

Traffic-related air pollution weakens brain function

Researchers conduct test related to memory tasks and cognitive function and find that both benchmarks are impaired by exposure to particulate matter

Traffic-related air pollution weakens brain function

Photo for representational purpose only. ANI



ANI

Irvine (California), May 12

Memory loss, cognitive decline and the activation of neural pathways linked to the start of Alzheimer's disease were shown to be caused by exposure to air pollution caused by traffic in Irvine, according to research from the University of California, Irvine.

Masashi Kitazawa, PhD, associate professor of environmental and occupational health in the UCI Programme in Public Health, is the corresponding and senior author of the study. "The link between air pollution and Alzheimer's disease is concerning, as the prevalence of toxicants in ambient air is not just on the rise globally, but also hitting close to home here in Irvine," he said. The effects of particulate matter on brain function are not limited to what our studies show.

The study's results are published in the journal Toxicological Sciences.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia among the elderly and is a growing public health crisis in the US as well as in several other countries. Despite extensive research on all aspects of Alzheimer's disease, its exact origins remain elusive. Although genetic predispositions are known to play a prominent role in disease progression, growing bodies of evidence suggest that environmental toxicants, specifically air pollution, may cause the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

Kitazawa and his team compared mouse models at two ages. Researchers exposed a group of 3- and 9-month-old mouse models to ultrafine particulate matter for 12 weeks via ambient air collected in Irvine. A second group was exposed to purified air. The differing ages were used to determine the potential impact of particulate matter exposure during highly vulnerable life stages: developing youth and the elderly.

Researchers conducted testing related to memory tasks and cognitive function and found that both benchmarks were impaired by exposure to particulate matter. Notably, they also discovered that their older models (12 months at the time of analysis) showed brain plaque build-up and glial cell activation, which are both known to increase inflammation associated with the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

"Air pollution is one of the very few prominent, modifiable environmental risk factors in Alzheimer's disease," said co-author Michael Kleinman, PhD, adjunct professor of environmental and occupational health in UCI's Program in Public Health. "Public and environmental regulatory agencies need to accelerate efforts to reduce particulate matter levels in order to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease and other serious health conditions." Kitazawa added, "This evidence is alarming, and it's imperative that we take action to adopt effective and evidence-based regulations, spread awareness on lifestyle changes and work together to improve our air quality."

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Letter pieces in Punjabi found at Amritsar blast site

2
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

3
Haryana

Haryana government transfers 7 IAS, 35 HCS officers, 136 police personnel

4
Chandigarh

Bakery, handloom shop gutted in Panchkula market

5
Nation

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

6
Delhi

Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer

7
Punjab

5 held after third blast, radical literature seized

8
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

9
Chandigarh

Airport firm to give land for road

10
Jalandhar

28-year-old man killed in firing outside gym in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Top News

Drugs-on-cruise case: CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

Aryan was arrested in an alleged drug bust case on Cordelia ...

AAP govt moves Supreme Court on issue of transfer of Delhi govt's services secretary

Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer

The city's AAP government says the Centre may be held liable...

Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed

Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed

Top court was hearing plea of senior civil judge cadre offic...

DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India

Pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India; suspends pilot's licence for 3 months

Pilot of Dubai-Delhi flight had allowed a female friend in c...

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court hints at granting 3 more months to SEBI to wrap up probe

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court hints at granting 3 more months to SEBI to wrap up probe

Says received report from panel; lists batch of PILs and ple...


Cities

View All

Letter pieces found at Amritsar blast site

Letter pieces in Punjabi found at Amritsar blast site

Amritsar: Of 2.6L connections, only 38,800 users paying water, sewerage fee

Patwari caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Kairon market parking project yet to see light of day

World Bank team directs officials to speed up work

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Man accompanying Gurlal Brar murder accused shot dead near Kharar; police probing gang war angle

Man accompanying Gurlal Brar murder accused shot dead near Kharar; police probing gang war angle

Chandigarh: 44 new charging stations to be installed from next week

Will safeguard students' interests: Saint Kabir Public School management

Airport firm to give land for road

Bakery, handloom shop gutted in Panchkula market

After services secy move, Delhi government to bring major bureaucratic reshuffle: Sources

After services secy move, Delhi government to bring major bureaucratic reshuffle: Sources

Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Nikki Yadav murder case

Delhi Police record statement of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing charges against 5 people in Bhajanpura petrol pump blaze case

2 shot at in ‘gang war’ at gym near Piplanwali in Hoshiarpur

28-year-old man killed in firing outside gym in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Poll grind over, candidates unwind

Turnout dipped 10% in Jalandhar bypoll

Parties find reasons for low voter turnout

Soon, highly polluted Buddha Nullah to turn clean water river

Soon, highly polluted Buddha Nullah to turn clean water river

Panic after road portion swells, manhole cover displaced

7 mobile phones, tobacco seized from jail inmates

4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Goods worth lakhs gutted in hosiery unit fire

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together

Re-exam for 78 naib tehsildar posts to be conducted in English, Punjabi

Pursue career in science, technology for nation’s growth, schoolkids told

BKU seeks release of relief for damaged crop

School buses challaned for violating Safe Vahan Policy