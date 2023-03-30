 Understanding benefits of Shilajit for cardiovascular fitness : The Tribune India

Understanding benefits of Shilajit for cardiovascular fitness

March 30

Over the years, there has been a rise in the frequency of heart disease among young adults. This can be attributed to people's changing lifestyles and exposure to too much stress. It is crucial to take note of every item that supports a healthy heart in order to promote one.

Shilajit, a naturally occurring substance found in the Himalayan mountain ranges, has been used for thousands of years in traditional Ayurvedic medicine to treat a variety of illnesses. It is renowned for its exceptional healing properties, which include antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anxiolytic.

One of the most significant benefits of Shilajit is its positive impact on heart health. Heart conditions are common and can have serious health repercussions. Taking precautionary measures through the use of Ayurvedic ingredients can be one of the most effective ways to ensure a healthy heart.

Here are some of the ways how Shilajit aids in the process: Improves Heart Health

Studies suggest that Shilajit is one of the core ayurvedic ingredients in improving health of the heart. It does so by providing strength and energy to the heart to maintain proper blood flow in all parts of the body. Ayurvedic doctors suggest Shilajit as an essential supplement to treat heart diseases as it has health-enduring properties. Since Shilajit contains fulvic acid, iron, and antioxidants like glutathione, the level of glutathione in the body is increased, which creates a line of defence against heart disease.

Lowers Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is a significant risk factor for heart disease. Normal blood pressure is imperative for a healthy life, and Shilajit has been found to lower blood pressure in many cases. The Ayurvedic ingredient can be used as a medium to keep blood pressure under control. This piece of Himalayan rock has worked miracles for mankind, restoring bodily cells that have been impoverished and deprived for a long time so they can operate normally once again. Shilajit blood pressure medication is also beneficial for people with heart and blood pressure issues. Shilajit provides the trace minerals that the body requires for healthy blood pressure regulation and regular bodily functions. Each of these factors makes taking the blood pressure medicine Shilajit particularly useful.

Lowers Cholesterol

A small study done in 2003 suggested significant improvements in cholesterol levels when around thirty people who were aged 16 to 30 years were given Shilajit. The participants were divided into two groups; the first group took 2 grams of shilajit every day for about 45 days. The cholesterol levels and triglycerides were found to be low in the Shilajit group as compared to those who did not consume Shilajit.

Lowers blood fat

Another critical compound in Shilajit is a prominent quantity of humic acid, which can significantly lower blood fats. If the concentration of fats in the body is low, there will be no fat deposits in the blood vessels, which eliminates the blockage of heart vessels. This reduces the risk of hemorrhage and stroke, which are leading causes of death in many patients.

Shilajit is a natural ingredient with many health benefits for the body, especially the heart, as stated in all the aforementioned points. It is a crucial medication for the treatment of heart diseases due to its beneficial effects on arrhythmia, cardiac injury, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and heart health.

IANS

