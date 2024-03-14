Unhealthy diet rich in salt, sugar driving kidney diseases among kids: Doctors

IANS

New Delhi, March 14

Childhood kidney disease is increasing due to unhealthy lifestyle, with a diet rich in salt and sugar, said doctors on World Kidney Day.

Key lifestyle factors like intake of unhealthy fast foods, lack of exercise have been major factors for the development of kidney diseases. These factors also lead to other diseases like hypertension and diabetes, which increases harm to kidneys.

“There is data suggesting an increase in childhood kidney disease. This rise is partly linked to lifestyle factors like processed food intake, hidden salt and sugar, and a lack of physical activity. These habits contribute to poor overall health, including a rise in diabetes and obesity, both of which can damage the kidneys,” said Poonam Sidana, director, Neonatology & Paediatrics at CK Birla Hospital in Delhi.

She noted that smoking and alcohol also raises risk of kidney diseases. Akhila Vasanth Hassan, paediatric nephrologist at Narayana Health City in Bangalore, said the incidence of stones in children has globally increased.

The doctor lamented that “increased salt and protein consumption, and the rising prevalence of obesity/ metabolic syndrome” are responsible for “75 to 85 per cent of kidney stones in children”.

She noted that malnutrition and water deprivation may also contribute to the increase in kidney stones.

Further, chronic kidney disease (CKD), often thought of as an adult disease can also affect infants and children under five. It is a severe condition where the kidneys gradually lose function over time.

“Around 60 per cent of childhood CKD stems from structural abnormalities sometimes identified during the antenatal ultrasounds of the mother. In such cases, it is crucial to conduct ultrasounds within the first week of birth of the baby for timely detection and treatment,” said Madhura Fadnis Kharadkar, consultant paediatric nephrologist at Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital in Pune.

The doctors called for maintaining a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, proper hydration, increased fruit, and vegetable intake and importantly reducing intake of processed foods high in salt and sugar, for good kidneys and overall health.