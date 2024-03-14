 Unhealthy diet rich in salt, sugar driving kidney diseases among kids: Doctors : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Health
  • Unhealthy diet rich in salt, sugar driving kidney diseases among kids: Doctors

Unhealthy diet rich in salt, sugar driving kidney diseases among kids: Doctors

Malnutrition and water deprivation may also contribute to increase in kidney stones, said one of the doctors.

Unhealthy diet rich in salt, sugar driving kidney diseases among kids: Doctors

Photo for representation: iStock



IANS

New Delhi, March 14

Childhood kidney disease is increasing due to unhealthy lifestyle, with a diet rich in salt and sugar, said doctors on World Kidney Day.

Key lifestyle factors like intake of unhealthy fast foods, lack of exercise have been major factors for the development of kidney diseases. These factors also lead to other diseases like hypertension and diabetes, which increases harm to kidneys.

“There is data suggesting an increase in childhood kidney disease. This rise is partly linked to lifestyle factors like processed food intake, hidden salt and sugar, and a lack of physical activity. These habits contribute to poor overall health, including a rise in diabetes and obesity, both of which can damage the kidneys,” said Poonam Sidana, director, Neonatology & Paediatrics at CK Birla Hospital in Delhi.

She noted that smoking and alcohol also raises risk of kidney diseases. Akhila Vasanth Hassan, paediatric nephrologist at Narayana Health City in Bangalore, said the incidence of stones in children has globally increased.

The doctor lamented that “increased salt and protein consumption, and the rising prevalence of obesity/ metabolic syndrome” are responsible for “75 to 85 per cent of kidney stones in children”.

She noted that malnutrition and water deprivation may also contribute to the increase in kidney stones.

Further, chronic kidney disease (CKD), often thought of as an adult disease can also affect infants and children under five. It is a severe condition where the kidneys gradually lose function over time.

“Around 60 per cent of childhood CKD stems from structural abnormalities sometimes identified during the antenatal ultrasounds of the mother. In such cases, it is crucial to conduct ultrasounds within the first week of birth of the baby for timely detection and treatment,” said Madhura Fadnis Kharadkar, consultant paediatric nephrologist at Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital in Pune.

The doctors called for maintaining a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, proper hydration, increased fruit, and vegetable intake and importantly reducing intake of processed foods high in salt and sugar, for good kidneys and overall health. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP releases first list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 Cabinet ministers

2
Punjab

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

3
Punjab

Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre

4
Patiala

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

5
Diaspora

3 Indians arrested while entering US illegally from Canada

6
Trending

Viral video: Furious Iranian mother with no hijab confronts cleric who ‘secretly’ filmed her in hospital

7
India

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury', admitted to hospital

8
India

Election Commission releases electoral bond data; billionaire tycoons to lesser-known entities among buyers

9
Punjab

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

10
Chandigarh

Kirron Kher sanitises mike after Chandigarh Mayor’s speech, stirs row

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Election Commission uploads electoral bonds data shared by SBI on its website

Election Commission releases electoral bond data; billionaire tycoons to lesser-known entities among buyers

Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Anil Agarw...

SBI’s electoral bond data: See full list of top donors and recipients

SBI’s electoral bond data: See full list of top donors and recipients

The data was released by Election Commission on Thursday eve...

Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala appointed election commissioners

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

The panel shortliss the two retired IAS officials from a lis...

Mamata Banerjee suffers forehead injury, admitted to hospital

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury', admitted to hospital

The CM has been admitted to state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolka...

Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat: Farmers pass resolution to intensify protest against Central Government; to continue stir during Lok Sabha election

Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat: Farmers pass resolution to intensify protest against Central Government; to continue stir during Lok Sabha election

Thousands of farmers participate in 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanch...


Cities

View All

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Cabinet Minister ETO lays stones of development works in 15 villages

LS poll: Police carry out flag march in sensitive city areas

2 Uttarakhand residents held with 1.5-kg opium

Couple among three killed in separate road accidents

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Punjab Governor Purohit questions ‘viability’ of AAP’s free water announcement in Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Purohit questions ‘viability’ of AAP’s free water announcement in Chandigarh

AAP, Congress take on Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit for nixing free water supply plan

Summer pangs, Chandigarh seeks 5% hike in power quota

Chandigarh councillor’s husband charged in murder case

IAF approaches Russia to examine feasibility of life extension for IL-76 heavy-lift aircraft

Delhi Excise Policy ‘scam’: Supreme Court dismisses curative petitions of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Delhi Excise Policy ‘scam’: Supreme Court dismisses curative petitions of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal moves sessions court challenging summons in excise scam case

Delhi court to resume hearing Kejriwal’s plea challenging summons on ED complaints on Friday

4 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Kejriwal unveils Moti Nagar flyover

‘I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali,’ says Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins SAD

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

Assistant Returning Officer fails to join for election work in Jalandhar

Rs 100-crore scams unearthed in Jalandhar Improvement Trust: Chairman

Youth hacks elder brother to death over money dispute, lands in police dragnet

Shamsher Dullo flays move to field Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Punjab CM’s visit leads to traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Day after house arrest, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu opens Rs 8.5-crore athletics track at Ludhianastadium

Woman, pet die as fire breaks out in house

Mother, friend get 20-year jail in minor girl’s sexual exploitation case

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur joins BJP in Delhi

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

Representing Patiala for decades, veteran MP Preneet Kaur to join BJP today

Farmers leave for Delhi

Modi College gymnasts emerge overall champs

Kidney Day: Docs create awareness