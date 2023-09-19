Vaping may increase asthma risk in adolescents, says study

New York, September 19
Vaping or the use of e-cigarettes increases the risk of asthma in adolescents who have never smoked conventional tobacco products, finds a new study.
E-cigarettes have fewer toxins than regular cigarettes but still contain a mixture of harmful chemicals and raise the risk of respiratory diseases.
The study, published in the journal ‘Preventive Medicine', identified an association between e-cigarette use and asthma in adolescents who had never smoked conventional tobacco products.
This demonstrates that vaping increases the risk of asthma independently from conventional tobacco product use in adolescents.
Researchers analysed the data of 3,000 adolescents aged 13 to 17 in the state of Texas, and more than 32,000 adolescents in the US for comparison.
Researchers asked the respondents whether they had ever used an e-cigarette and how many days during the previous 30-day period they had used one, whether they had ever been told they had asthma by a healthcare professional?
The study included information on respondent gender, age, race and ethnicity, body mass index and presence of depression symptoms.
The analysis also included data on the use of other substances, such as conventional cigarettes, alcohol and illicit drugs.
“Increasing knowledge about the harmful effects of e-cigarette use, implementing stricter regulations, and promoting alternative coping mechanisms for mental health are potential interventions to mitigate e-cigarette use,” said Dr Taehyun Roh, lead author of the study.
The study highlights a need for strategies to tackle the increasing prevalence of e-cigarette use and its adverse health effects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
First agenda of new Parliament: Govt tables Nari Shakti Bill for 33% political reservation to women
Modi says ‘God chose me for pure deeds’; acrimony marks the ...
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval
Trudeau’s existing woes--high housing/living cost, inflation...
Eight passengers die, several injured after bus falls into feeder canal in Punjab’s Muktsar
Sources say the bus driver reportedly lost control over the ...