What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

This discovery was made quite by an accident. In a first-ever recording of a dying brain by scientists has brought forward to understanding what happens to the human brain as we die.

The study published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience suggested that life may actually flash in front of our eyes before death.

According to BBC, neuroscientists were measuring the brainwaves of an 87-year-old patient who had developed epilepsy - but when the patient suffered a heart attack during the process, it gave scientists an unexpected recording of a dying human brain.

The recording revealed unexpected brain activity in the memory retrieval area, suggesting that we may recall our lives for one final time before we die.

Dr Ajmal Zemmar, a co-author of the study, told BBC that in the 30 seconds before the patient's brain stopped receiving blood, his brainwaves "followed the same patterns as when we carry out high-cognitive demanding tasks, like concentrating, dreaming or recalling memories."

"This could possibly be a last recall of memories that we've experienced in life, and they replay through our brain in the last seconds before we die," Dr Zemmar said.

"Through generating oscillations involved in memory retrieval, the brain may be playing a last recall of important life events just before we die, similar to the ones reported in near-death experiences," Dr Zemmar told Frontiers Science News. "