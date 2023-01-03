 What is hungover skin? : The Tribune India

What is hungover skin?

Hungover skin looks dry dehydrated pale and sallow

What is hungover skin?

Photo for representation only.



New Delhi, January 3

When you have had alcohol the previous night, you do develop a hangover and so does your skin. Hungover skin looks dry dehydrated pale and sallow.

Let's see how alcohol consumption and lack of sleep affects our skin Alcohol is a diuretic, so it dehydrates your skin making it dull and pale. Sugar in certain alcoholic drinks enables a process called glycation which leads to breakdown of collagen and elastin fibers. Sugar can also cause a spike in androgen hormones and sebum secretion resulting in pimples.

Alcohol also results in inflammation of the skin and aggravates conditions like rosacea, psoriasis or even acne. As a pro-inflammatory, alcohol contributes to puffiness, redness and flushing. Alcohol also results in accumulation of free radicals in the skin which make the skin look dial and dehydrated. Lack of sleep results in stress which can increase the cortisol hormones which intern results in dark circles. It also causes breakdown of collagen fibers leading to fine lines and dilated pores. Melatonin, also known as the sleep hormone is released while you are sleep and it helps in skin repair. Lack of sleep will also deprive the skin of its normal repair mechanism.

Remedies:

First of all hydrate by drinking 3 to 4 litres of water. Supplements of vitamin C or citrus fruits, pure lemon shots and antioxidant supplements such as glutathione help to neutralise the free radicals that accumulated due to consumption of alcohol. Use hyaluronic acid serums to hydrate the skin. Use Ceramide based moisturisers to repair the barrier layer of the skin. Medicated creams such as oxymetazoline, tacrolimus or pimecrolimus are prescribed when there is excessive redness. Use a salicylic acid or azelaic acid-based serum if you have breakouts. Take pro biotics to cleanse your gut.

Cosmetic procedures which are going to gain popularity in 2023 In terms of skin care people are going to be ingredient conscious and minimum makeup will be the trend. hence the need to have clear, even toned skin with smaller pores and no fines lines , no blemishes is what people will look out for.

Treatments in terms of micro needling radio frequency, platelet rich plasma, Laser toning, derma pen, oxygeneo facials will be sought after procedures to get the above minimum make up or no make up look.

In terms of beauty treatments, younger females upto the age of 30 are opting for fillers and the eye to treat hollow under eyes and look fresh. non-surgical nose jobs with fillers and fillers injected into the lips to volumize the lips will also be popular. Botox injection into the masseter muscle, to reduce jaw clenching, tmj pain and obtain a smooth Oval facial contour will also be sought after.

Younger men up to the age of 30, are opting for more defined chin and jaw line with the help of fillers.

Skin booster injections such as profhilo, volite will be popular amongst all genders and age groups from 25 to 55 as preventative measures, so that the process of collagen breakdown, wrinkles and sagging is delayed. Besides, skin boosters also keep the skin well hydrated, radiant and supple.

Muscle firming with TESLA Former which uses Functional Magnetic Stimulation (FMS), will be the next big thing. It is a non-invasive body toning, muscle building treatment for the butt, arms and thighs, and of course the abdomen.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

2
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

3
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

4
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

5
World

Now, foreigners can't buy houses in Canada

6
Delhi

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

7
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

8
Chandigarh

12 flights cancelled in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

10
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh reward for info on terrorists

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...

Post-mortem report of Delhi woman reveals there was no injury suggestive of a sexual assault

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...

Junior athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: Supreme Court

No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...


Cities

View All

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

One dies in road accident

Experts from Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Army experts remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Mayoral polls on January 17, three-way fight on cards in Chandigarh

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds ~30 cr, first time ever!

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Garha residents against move to turn PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Signboards in Punjabi installed

Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Staff shortage amid BF.7 scare: At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, lone medicine specialist handling patient rush

PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers seek job regularisation

Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace