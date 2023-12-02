 What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

Posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) is a procedure that involves collecting sperm from deceased person and can be used later to attempt pregnancy

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

Posthumous sperm retrieval involves retrieving live sperm from testicular tissue within a limited timeframe, typically 44 to 45 hours after death. ANI



ANI

Tel Aviv, December 2

In the wake of a devastating Hamas attack in Israel, a poignant ray of hope emerges as families grieving the loss of their loved ones find solace through an unexpected avenue--posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR), CNN reported.

Posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) is a procedure that involves collecting sperm from a deceased person. The sperm can be used later to attempt pregnancy.

At Kaplan Hospital in Israel, Professor Shir Daphna-Tekoah, a medical social worker, found herself grappling with an unprecedented crisis on October 7, the day of Hamas attack on Israeli farms, villages, and a music festival. Tasked with addressing the aftermath, she faced the immense challenge of supporting victims and their families.

Daphna-Tekoah, also head of the hospital's rape crisis centre, was initially called in due to reports of sexual assaults, but the emergency room quickly became overwhelmed with the injured.

"I've seen dozens of people killed in accidents or shootings, but this was the hardest thing I've done in my life," Daphna-Tekoah recounted. The horror and grief were palpable as she assisted families bidding farewell to their young loved ones, some no older than 23 or 24, according to CNN.

In the midst of such tragedy, Daphna-Tekoah found a glimmer of hope when she posed an unconventional question to one grieving family: "Would you like me to find out about sperm preservation?" The suggestion aimed at exploring the possibility of PSR, a process that involves extracting sperm from the deceased.

The urgency and gravity of the situation prompted Daphna-Tekoah to swiftly approach hospital management. Within hours, legal approvals were obtained, and by the following morning, the sperm of several victims from the Nova festival had been successfully retrieved. Over seven weeks later, Israeli hospitals have been inundated with requests for cryogenically freezing the sperm of those who lost their lives in the conflict.

The Ministry of Health has played a pivotal role in facilitating this process by cutting through red tape. The ministry's recent directive instructs hospitals to approve requests for PSR from the deceased's parents during the ongoing conflict, bypassing the need for family court intervention.

Posthumous sperm retrieval involves retrieving live sperm from testicular tissue within a limited timeframe, typically 44 to 45 hours after death. Dr Noga Fuchs Weizman, the medical director of the sperm bank and male infertility unit at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital, noted a surge in demand for the service since October 7. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) actively propose this option to bereaved families when informing them of their loss, as reported by CNN.

The case of Israeli singer Shaylee Atary garnered attention after her husband was killed during the attacks. Atary, in her efforts to retrieve her husband's sperm, highlighted the emotional complexities surrounding such decisions.

The initiative for sperm retrieval is meticulously overseen by the Ministry of Health, which allocates cases to four hospitals. Timing is critical, with live sperm detection most likely within the first 24 hours after death. The process involves freezing any viable sperm cells in liquid nitrogen for potential future use.

While science and technology offer a glimmer of hope for grieving families, ethical considerations loom large. Gil Siegal, head of the Centre for Health Law and Bioethics at Kiryat Ono College in Israel, acknowledged the country's pioneering role in reproductive medicine. However, he cautioned against hasty policy decisions and emphasised the need for thoughtful deliberation on the implications of posthumous parenthood.

As Israel navigates this uncharted territory, balancing grief, science, and ethics, the legacy of those lost in the conflict takes on new dimensions.

For Daphna-Tekoah, the imperative is clear, "If, as a country, we encourage people to donate organs after death, why aren't we giving people the right to donate sperm? It's their human right. It was a catastrophe, and we owe it to them," CNN reported.

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

2
Himachal

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as GOC-in-C, Army Training Command

3
India

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

4
Diaspora

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

5
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's heartfelt applause: 'My little brother Bobby shakes the world' in 'Animal'

6
India

Grounded for years, IAF set to overhaul Mi-26 copters at Chandigarh airbase with Russian assistance

7
Sports

Mitchell Marsh breaks his silence over 'controversial' act of resting feet on World Cup trophy

8
India COP28 Summit 2023

PM Modi launches initiative focusing on generating green credits through plantation on degraded wasteland

9
Sports

Axar Patel shines as India beat Australia by 20 runs to claim series

10
Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill radiates joy in latest picture with grandparents

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Three Vistara flights diverted to Jaipur, Ahmedabad due to low visibility at Delhi airport

Low visibility forces diversion of over 15 Delhi-bound flights

Flight UK954 and Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi diverts t...

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit

The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

Posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) is a procedure that involve...

How two Class X students abducted, murdered 9-year-old in Andhra

How two Class X students abducted, murdered 9-year-old in Andhra

The student's murder and the letter warning of more such kil...


Cities

View All

Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Amritsar: Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Two nabbed with 210-gm heroin

Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab visit today, farm unions not on same page over blockades

Another recovery agent robbed of Rs 1.25 lakh

Protest over contaminated water supply, choked sewer

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in dock for flooding of High Court premises

High Court: Human nature’s rebellion against graft sparks hope

Military Literature Festival: Spreading awareness on national security

1,260 vehicles scrapped at Chandigarh's Industrial Area centre in 7 months

Three Vistara flights diverted to Jaipur, Ahmedabad due to low visibility at Delhi airport

Low visibility forces diversion of over 15 Delhi-bound flights

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Principal Secy pulled up over poor state of roads

Atishi writes to Centre flagging 'irregularities' in 12 DU colleges

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

40 students of government school in Sangrur fall ill after allegedly eating ‘poor quality food’

40 students of government school in Sangrur fall ill after allegedly eating ‘poor quality food’

Patiala: 2 student factions of Punjabi University again at loggerheads

Prisoners to run fuel station in Patiala

Samana to get new bus terminus soon

Three nabbed for theft, over 1kg gold, 1kg silver recovered