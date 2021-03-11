What your eyes reveal about your health?

It is possible to detect a number of health problems simply by looking at the eyes

What your eyes reveal about your health?

Photo used for representational purposes only. iStock

PTI

East Anglia (UK), May 10

Scientists at the University of California, San Diego, have developed a smartphone app that can detect early signs of Alzheimer's disease and other neurological conditions. The app uses the phone's near-infrared camera to track changes in the size of a person's pupils at a sub-millimetre level. These measurements can then be used to assess that person's cognitive condition.

As technology evolves, the eyes will prove more and more useful as a means of diagnosing all kinds of diseases and conditions because, by being transparent, the eye requires far less invasive methods of examination than other body parts. But even without technology, it is possible to detect a number of health problems simply by looking at the eyes. Here are some of the warning signs.

Pupil size

The pupil responds instantly to light, becoming smaller in bright environments and larger in dimmer conditions. Sluggish or delayed responses in pupil size can point to several diseases that can include serious conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, as well as effects of medications and evidence of drug use. Dilated pupils are common in those who use stimulant drugs, such as cocaine and amphetamine. Very small pupils can be seen in heroin users.

Red or yellow eyes

A change in the colour of the sclera (the “whites of the eyes”) suggests that something is not right. A red, bloodshot eye can be triggered by excess alcohol or drug abuse. It can also be caused by an irritation or infection that, in most cases, passes within days.

If the change in colour is persistent, it can signal a more serious infection, inflammation, or a reaction to contact lenses or their solutions. In extreme cases, a red eye indicates glaucoma, a sinister disease that can lead to blindness.

When the sclera become yellow, this is a most obvious sign of jaundice and a diseased liver. The underlying causes of jaundice vary widely. They include inflammation of the liver (hepatitis), genetic or autoimmune conditions, and certain medications, viruses or tumours.

Red spot

A blood-red spot on the white of the eye (subconjunctival haemorrhage) can look frightening and is always the result of a small localised blood vessel that has burst. Most times, there is no known cause, and it disappears within days. However, it can also be an indication of high blood pressure, diabetes and blood-clotting disorders that cause excessive bleeding. Blood-thinning drugs such as aspirin can also be the cause, and if the problem is frequent, might suggest that the dosage should be reviewed.

Ring around the cornea

A white or grey ring around the cornea is often linked to high cholesterol and an increased risk of heart disease. It can also reveal alcoholism and is sometimes seen in the eyes of older people, which is why the medical name given to it is arcus senilis.

Fatty lump

Sometimes the most alarming features that can appear on the eyes are actually the most benign and easy to treat. A yellowish fatty lump that can appear on the white of the eye is a pinguecula, a small deposit of fat and protein that may be easily remedied by eye drops or removed by a simple operation.

A pterygium that appears as a pinkish growth over the white of the eye is not a danger to sight until it starts to grow over the cornea (the coloured part of the eye).

Fortunately, pterygia grow very slowly. As with pinguecula, it can easily be removed. Indeed, it should be removed well before it reaches the cornea. If allowed to keep growing, the pterygium will form an opaque “film” over the cornea that will obstruct vision. One of the major causal factors for both pinguecula and pterygium is believed to be chronic exposure to ultraviolet light from the Sun.

Bulging eyes

Bulging eyes can be part of a normal facial feature, but when eyes that were not previously bulging start to protrude forward, the most obvious cause is a problem with the thyroid gland and needs medical attention. A single eye that is bulging can be caused by an injury, infection or, more rarely, a tumour behind the eye.

Swollen or twitching eyelids

The eyelids can also indicate many diseases. These are mostly related to minor conditions of the glands in the eyelids. A common condition is the stye or chalazion, which appears as a red lump on the upper and, less often, lower eyelid and is caused by a blocked oil gland. A stye generally disappears on its own or with warm compresses. If it persists, it needs to be removed with a simple procedure.

A twitching eyelid (ocular myokymia) can be an irritation, even an embarrassment, and often feels far worse than it looks. In most cases, it is perfectly harmless and can be linked to stress, nutrient imbalance or consuming too much caffeine.  (The Conversation) 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu 'floored' by CM Bhagwant Mann's humility; don't read too much into meeting, says AAP

2
Punjab

Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali

3
Chandigarh

2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali

4
Punjab

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

5
J & K

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over as GoC 15 Corps

6
World

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis; nationwide curfew imposed

7
Punjab

Protesting patwaris end strike in Punjab

8
Punjab

Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu

9
Trending

For former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, 'lighting is everything'

10
Nation

Credibility of China, India suffers over Russia issue: Chinese scholar

Don't Miss

View All
Sohna-Mohna happy, posted near home at Manawala office
Punjab

Pingalwara's Sohna-Mohna happy, posted near home at Manawala office

Cultivate baby corn for crop diversification: Punjab Agricultural University expert
Ludhiana

Cultivate baby corn for crop diversification: PAU expert

Electric bus to Rohtang resumes
Himachal

Electric bus for Rohtang tourists resumes

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under ‘kolhu’ in Sonepat village
Haryana 1857 FIRST WAR OF INDEPENDENCE

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under 'kolhu' in Sonepat village

Bathinda village opens front against drugs
Bathinda

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Who are the four people Shehnaaz Gill follows on Twitter and why Sidharth Shukla is one name among them
Entertainment

Who are the four people Shehnaaz Gill follows on Twitter and why Sidharth Shukla is one name among them

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Top News

Special operation group conduct search at blast site in Mohali

2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali

CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials

Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing Headquarter

Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters

Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...

Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon

Punjab DGP VK Bhawra says they have leads on grenade attack and will crack case soon

Says it is a big challenge for police as the explosive used ...

Supreme Court refuses to entertain Bikram Singh Majithia's plea

Supreme Court refuses to entertain Bikram Majithia's plea

Had sought quashing of cases registered against him by the P...

Legendary Santoor artiste Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma passes away

Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 84

Was battling renal complications and had been on dialysis fo...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Private hospitals refuse to admit new AB-SSBY patients

Amritsar: Private hospitals refuse to admit new AB-SSBY patients

Schools told to display child helpline number on buses in Amritsar

Pingalwara's Sohna-Mohna happy, posted near home at Manawala office

Pakistani drone with 10 kg heroin shot down

Amritsar: Traders at posh Ranjit Avenue upset over open defecation

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Special operation group conduct search at blast site in Mohali

2 youths detained for grenade attack at Intelligence Wing headquarters of Punjab Police in Mohali

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

3 killed, 25 hurt as buses collide in Kurali

Student killed, three injured in hit-&-run in Panchkula

Research, testing centre for industry on anvil in Chandigarh

Bulldozers reach Delhi's New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh anti-encroachment drive stir

Bulldozers reach Delhi's New Friends Colony, day after Shaheen Bagh anti-encroachment drive stir

Clamour for renaming iconic Qutub Minar as Vishnu Stambh

Supreme Court refuses to take up CPM's plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Protests erupt at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh as MC bulldozers get going

Noted structural engineer Mahendra Raj passes away at 98

Woman ‘kills’ brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

Woman 'kills' brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

NGOs hold protest in Jalandhar against strike by patwaris across Punjab

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema calls on Jalandhar industrialists, seeks Budget ideas

Left private schools during Covid, students now move back

9 months on, 1,152 selected patwaris await job letters in Punjab

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Communal violence at Patiala conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab: Shahi Iman

No relief for Simarjit Singh Bains; hearing adjourned

Vendors’ association demands vending zones in Ludhiana

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

'Omicron sublineages responsible for Covid outbreak at Patiala law University'

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

Fire rages on in commercial building for over 24 hours in Patiala

Drop in wheat yield: Farmers seek Rs 6K per acre compensation