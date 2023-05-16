 WHO advises against use of sugar substitutes for weight loss : The Tribune India

WHO advises against use of sugar substitutes for weight loss

Findings suggest that use of non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) does not provide any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children

WHO advises against use of sugar substitutes for weight loss

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 16

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised against the use of non-sugar sweeteners to control body weight or reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases.

The recommendation is based on the findings of a review of the available evidence which suggests that use of non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) does not provide any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children.

The findings also suggest that there may be potential undesirable impact from long-term use of NSS, such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults, the WHO said.

"Replacing free sugars with NSS does not help with weight control in the long term. People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugars intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars, like fruit, or unsweetened food and beverages," said Francesco Branca, WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety.

"NSS are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health," Branca said in a statement.

The recommendation applies to all people except individuals with pre-existing diabetes and includes all synthetic and naturally occurring or modified non-nutritive sweeteners that are not classified as sugars.

These sweeteners are found in manufactured foods and beverages, or sold on their own to be added to foods and beverages by consumers. Common NSS include acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives.

The guideline does not apply to personal care and hygiene products containing NSS, such as toothpaste, skin cream, and medications, or to low-calorie sugars and sugar alcohols (polyols), which are sugars or sugar derivatives containing calories and are therefore not considered NSS, according to the WHO.

The WHO guideline on NSS is part of a suite of existing and forthcoming guidelines on healthy diets that aim to establish lifelong healthy eating habits, improve dietary quality and decrease the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) worldwide.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

CBI arrests commercial head of news channel in excise scam case: Officials

2
Comment

Whisper of ‘Brahmin conspiracy’ proved fatal for BJP in Karnataka

3
Haryana

IAS officer seeks police protection, writes to Haryana DGP

4
Nation

Power play on for Karnataka CM post; Siddaramaiah in Delhi, Shivakumar cancels visit

5
Nation

Congress leader DK Shivakumar reaches Delhi to discuss Karnataka govt formation

6
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt trolled for 'copying' Deepika Padukone in her latest airport look

7
Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani vacationing in Japan, their picture with fans leak online

8
Punjab

Paddy sowing in Punjab to be carried out in four phases this year: CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Punjab

SAD questions Akal Takht Jathedar’s presence in Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony

10
Punjab

40 children injured in collision between school bus and Punjab Roadways bus near Jagraon

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Congress leader Shivakumar to be in Delhi on Tuesday for discussion on Karnataka govt formation

Congress leader DK Shivakumar reaches Delhi to discuss Karnataka govt formation

He and Siddaramaiah, both frontrunners for the chief ministe...

CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam

CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam

Searches held on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajy...

Supreme Court agrees to hear in July pleas of Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions it stayed

Supreme Court agrees to hear in July plea by Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions it stayed

Gujarat judicial officers say they are suffering humiliation...

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

The previous bus stand in the city will also remain function...

4 killed as cars rolls into deep gorge in Sirmaur district

4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur

The passengers were en route to Rajgarh when the mishap take...


Cities

View All

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Govt concerned only about paddy farmers, rue veggie & fruit growers

Amritsar Heritage Street blast: Explosive-throwing scene recreated with accused

After 35 years, advertisement wing gets truck

Govt to set up 'Unity Mall' to promote handicrafts

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Removed by Chandigarh MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Ambulance operators attacked at PGI; 1 held

Himanshi tops Panchkula in commerce with 98.8% marks

NIA to rope in retd cops to enhance probe

Chandigarh: Trucker in police net with 424 liquor boxes

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board on Tuesday

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

School in south Delhi evacuated after bomb threat

Air quality, visibility drop as winds raising dust sweep Delhi

Delhi Govt issues show-cause notice to Services Dept Secy

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

AAP's bypoll victory makes Opposition jittery about MC poll

BJP, Congress jointly oppose MC Commissioner in Phagwara

Food Safety Dept to take part in ‘Millet Challenge’

Punjab Cabinet meet in Jalandhar tomorrow

Jalandhar: Akashvani completes 75 years today

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

Move to ‘privatise’ O&M branch opposed

Giaspura gas leak: Rs 18L relief each for victims’ kin

Health experts urge caution as mercury soars above 40°C

Industrial bodies condemn hike in power tariff

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Patiala gurdwara shooting: Kin refuse to cremate woman shot

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar