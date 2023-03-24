 WHO calls for intensified whole-of-government approach to end tuberculosis : The Tribune India

WHO calls for intensified whole-of-government approach to end tuberculosis

The WHO South-East Asia Region bears the world’s highest tuberculosis burden

WHO calls for intensified whole-of-government approach to end tuberculosis

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 24

On World TB Day, WHO Friday called for an intensified whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to end the disease globally.

It also highlighted the urgent need for strengthening high-level leadership and investments and accelerating the uptake of innovations and new recommendations of the world health body.

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has not just stalled but reversed years of progress towards ending tuberculosis, said WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh.

In 2021, the estimated burden of new and relapse tuberculosis cases globally was 10.6 million, a half-a-million increase from 2020. Mortality from TB and TB-HIV infection stood at 1.6 million, an increase of around 200,000 from pre-COVID-19 levels, she said.

The WHO South-East Asia Region bears the world’s highest tuberculosis burden.

In 2021, the region accounted for more than 45 per cent of global tuberculosis incidence and more than half of global TB deaths.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the region prioritised maintaining essential health services, including for TB. In 2020, it notified 2.6 million new and relapse TB cases, a 24 per cent reduction from 2019.

In 2021, the WHO South-East Asia region achieved a partial recovery, reporting 3 million new and relapsed cases, still 12 per cent fewer than in 2019, she said.

“The COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated key social and economic determinants of TB such as poverty and undernutrition, pushing tens of millions more people in the region into extreme poverty,” Khetrapal Singh said.

“Even before the pandemic, an estimated 30–80 per cent of tuberculosis patients in the (WHO’s south-east Asia) region faced catastrophic costs due to the disease and around 1 million new TB cases annually, more than one in five attributable to undernutrition,” she said.

It is estimated that across the region, the overall impact of the crisis could lead to over 7 million additional tuberculosis cases and 1.5 million additional deaths between 2022 and 2026, Khetrapal Singh said.

“Despite the ongoing challenges, the region continues to intensify action to achieve the end-TB milestones in line with its flagship priority and Regional Strategic Plan towards ending TB 2021–25, as well as the global End TB Strategy, the UN Political Declaration on the Fight Against TB, and Sustainable Development Goal 3.3.” The momentum must continue to build ahead of the second UN High Level Meeting on TB, scheduled for September 2023, she said.

For that, the Region has several priorities and the first among them is strengthening high-level leadership, engagement and advocacy to increase investments to end tuberculosis, Khetrapal Singh said.

The second is accelerating the uptake of new WHO recommendations and innovations. To date, more than 5,000 molecular test platforms have been deployed across the region to rapidly detect TB and drug resistance. Such platforms must continue to be scaled to ensure prompt diagnosis and treatment and to reduce spread.

In all countries, a new WHO-approved treatment regimen that has shown better cure rates in just six to nine months should be rapidly adopted and rolled out, Khetrapal Singh said.

The third is to aggressively address the social and economic determinants of TB, which are a major ongoing challenge. For this, mechanisms should be established and strengthened to support TB patients and their families to avoid catastrophic costs, supplement nutrition and promote treatment adherence.

Stigma and discrimination must continue to be tackled, including through community engagement and empowerment initiatives that promote high-quality information and include affected communities in all aspects of policy and programme design, planning and monitoring.

“The health sector alone cannot end tuberculosis. Rather, ending TB requires dedicated action from multiple sectors, which as highlighted at the 2021 Regional High-level Meeting to End TB, should be coordinated by national high-level mechanisms,” Khetrapal Singh added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chart Khalistan sympathiser's escape route

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh used abandoned Ladowal railway bridge to enter Ludhiana

3
Punjab

Amritpal Singh was targeting rogue ex-servicemen, youngsters to build terrorist outfit

4
Punjab

Gorkha Baba was part of Amritpal Singh’s inner circle: Senior official

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's militia was taking arms training, says IG

6
Chandigarh

Badshah buys plot for Rs 3.80 cr in HSIIDC auction

7
Ludhiana

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba’s mobile, Amritpal’s aides seen training with weapons

8
Business

Tech layoffs continue, Accenture cuts 19,000 jobs

9
Entertainment

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra spotted together; spark dating rumours

10
Nation

Covid: Highest weekly case positivity in Himachal, 8 states driving surge

Don't Miss

View All
G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says ‘praying for your speedy recovery’
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Top News

2019 defamation case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha following his 2-year conviction

LS secretariat has sent notification to EC to declare Wayana...

Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction

Opposition holds protest march alleging 'democracy in danger'; seeks JPC probe into Adani issue

Prominent leaders stopped by police and detained at Vijay Ch...

Mere membership of an unlawful association sufficient to constitute offence under UAPA, rules Supreme Court

Mere membership of an unlawful association sufficient to constitute offence under UAPA, rules Supreme Court

Overrules a 2011 verdict by a two-judge Bench

Law and order in control, won’t let Punjab become Afghanistan: Bhagwant Mann

Law and order in control, won’t let Punjab become Afghanistan: Bhagwant Mann

He said it’s his responsibility to ensure brotherhood and pe...

14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...


Cities

View All

G20 ends in city, encroachments return

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

17 chowkis merged into police stations

95% work on rly crossing No. 22 ROB done: Nijjar

Medical, blood donation camps mark Martyrs’ Day

Tribal youth made aware of significance of Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

No takers for 41 Chandigarh liquor vends, reserve price reduced 3-5%

Badshah buys plot for Rs 3.80 cr in HSIIDC auction

Let college teachers who retired at 58 rejoin: CAT

Tardy rotary work hassles commuters in Chandigarh

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Manish Sisodia in CBI’s excise policy case

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Manish Sisodia in CBI’s excise policy case

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

Visa applications from Delhi reach 80% of pre-Covid levels

Absconding criminal held; duped investors

Peon held over gangrape of Class V student

Amazon, Cloudtail told to pay ~15K compensation

Amazon, Cloudtail told to pay Rs 15K compensation

Husband booked on seeking dowry

6 days on, cops still clueless on Amritpal Singh

Congress leaders make a beeline for deras

Miscreants extorted Rs 25 lakh from another Nakodar bizman

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba's mobile

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba’s mobile, Amritpal’s aides seen training with weapons

Mayor holds all-party meet to discuss Budget agenda

Couple booked in Rs 8.5-L fraud case after two years

3 get life term in murder case

Two of mobile phone thieves’ gang nabbed

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

Pbi varsity students, staff march to Health Minister’s residence

Admn, locals pay tribute to martyrs

Murder case cracked, 1 arrested

Dilbar wins gold in weightlifting