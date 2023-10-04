 Why men are more likely to experience severe Covid cases decoded : The Tribune India

  • Health
  • Why men are more likely to experience severe Covid cases decoded

Why men are more likely to experience severe Covid cases decoded

Pre-clinical research points to ACE2 protein as key contributor to differences in COVID-19 outcomes between males and females

Why men are more likely to experience severe Covid cases decoded

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, October 4

Scientists have uncovered biological reasons behind why men are more likely to experience severe cases of COVID-19 than women, offering a promising new strategy to prevent the viral disease.

The pre-clinical research in mice, published in the journal iScience, has yet to be replicated in humans, but points to the ACE2 protein as a key contributor to differences in COVID-19 outcomes between males and females.

Located on the cell’s outer surface, ACE2 plays an important role in controlling blood pressure and inflammation and protecting organs from damage caused by excess inflammation.

During a SARS-CoV-2 infection, the coronavirus spike protein locks on to ACE2 to enter and infect the cell.

“COVID-19 severity and mortality are much higher in males than in females, but the reasons for this remain poorly understood,” said study senior author, Haibo Zhang, from the University of Toronto in Canada.

The researchers noted that the gene encoding the ACE2 protein is located on the X chromosome, which means that females have two copies of the gene and males only have one.

The extra copy of the gene for ACE2 does not appear to make a difference in healthy people as the researchers found similar levels of ACE2 protein in healthy males and females.

However, following a SARS-CoV-2 infection, they observed a dramatic decrease in ACE2 in males while levels remained consistent in females.

The finding suggests that the additional copy of the ACE2 gene on the X chromosome is helping to compensate and maintain high protein levels in females.

The changes in ACE2 levels were also correlated with a drop in estrogen hormone signaling in males, which could also contribute to the sex-specific differences in COVID-19 outcomes, according to the researchers.

To test whether low levels of ACE2 were responsible for the more severe outcomes seen in males with COVID-19, the researchers devised a therapeutic approach using an inhaler to deliver lab-made ACE2 proteins directly into the lungs.

Males who received a daily puff of ACE2 after SARS-CoV-2 infection had less virus in their lungs, less lung injury and higher levels of estrogen signaling, they said.

Together, these results paint a clearer picture of how the extra copy of the ACE2 gene and higher estrogen levels in females work together to protect them from experiencing more severe COVID-19.

“A common misconception is that an increased presence of ACE2 receptors would result in a higher infection rate,” said Zhang.

“However, the enhanced activation of ACE2 in females actually serves as a compensatory mechanism during infection that’s aimed at safeguarding the lungs and other vital organs from potential damage,” the researcher added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Trudeau says Canada not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, vows to engage constructively with India

2
Haryana

After Vigilance probe, High Court suspends Faridabad ACJM

3
Entertainment

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

4
India

3 dead, 23 Army men go missing as cloudburst triggers flash flood in Sikkim

5
World

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

6
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh is proud of Shehnaaz Gill, tells her mother during Instagram live: Watch

7
Punjab

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

8
Sports

Asian Games: Parul takes sensational 5000m gold, Annu emerges on top in Javelin throw; India win 6 medals in athletics

9
Himachal

Ahead of World Cup matches, pro-Khalistan slogans in Dharamsala

10
India

Hospital deaths: Shiv Sena MP makes dean of Nanded facility clean toilet and urinals; video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Top News

Lake burst at Sikkim's Chungthang; flash flood alert as Teesta river water levels rise

3 dead, 23 Army men go missing as cloudburst triggers flash flood in Sikkim

Release of water from Chungthang dam leads to sudden increas...

Supreme Court asks Centre to survey SYL canal land in Punjab to know extent of construction

Supreme Court asks Centre to survey SYL canal land in Punjab to know extent of construction

Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul directs Centre to fu...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

Some other premises of linked people also being covered, say...

‘Swades’ actor Gayatri Joshi, husband involved in car accident in Italy

‘Swades’ actor Gayatri Joshi, husband involved in car accident in Italy

Gayatri and her husband were driving their Lamborghini when ...

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

The Canadian allegations regarding India's involvement in th...


Cities

View All

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

SSP Gurmeet Chauhan summoned by Punjab Vidhan Sabha panel

68% of Punjab's farm fires in Amritsar district, no FIR yet

Rahul Gandhi back at Golden Temple for sewa

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 20: Dug-up roads, garbage heaps bane of residents

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Fire safety violations: Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh eyes 'track & trace' system to check smuggling of liquor

Chandigarh Administration allows only green crackers on festive days of Dasehra, Diwali, Gurpurb

Chandigarh: Now, parents to get child’s report card, attendance on phone

CH01CS series: E-auction of fancy registration numbers from October 12

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

ED raids on Sanjay Singh show BJP resorting to desperate measures: CM Kejriwal

Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-job scam case

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head Amit Chakravarty sent to 7-day police custody

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

MLA, sarpanch at odds over ~45L sewage water project

MLA, sarpanch at odds over Rs 45L sewage water project

Baupur Bet residents hold sit-in outside police station

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers protest, observe black day

Two smugglers held with 300-gm heroin

Cocaine haul in J&K: Involvement of two from Jalandhar, Phagwara sends cops into tizzy

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

A first: City focal points get concrete roads at Rs 25.2 cr

Three miscreants rob two friends at Tajpur village

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers hold protest, burn Centre’s effigy

Ward Watch: Persistent waterlogging, potholed stretches, lack of cleanliness major concerns

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

Flex boards dot Patiala after CM visit

Engineers urge MP CM to implement July 7 agreement

Government Medical college awarded for blood donation services

Asian Games 2023: Medallist Arjun Cheema gets hero's welcome