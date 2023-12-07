 World animal health body warns of swine fever vaccine risks as Vietnam readies exports : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Health
  • World animal health body warns of swine fever vaccine risks as Vietnam readies exports

World animal health body warns of swine fever vaccine risks as Vietnam readies exports

Agency says nations should test vaccines approved elsewhere

World animal health body warns of swine fever vaccine risks as Vietnam readies exports

Photo for representation



Reuters

Hanoi/Manila, December 7

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) is warning that more testing of African swine fever vaccines is needed, triggered by Vietnam's plans to export doses in coming months to fight a disease that regularly ravages pig farms worldwide.

In a world first, Vietnam authorised in July two attenuated live-virus vaccines against the disease, which is not deadly to humans but is extremely infectious among pigs and has caused repeated disruptions to the global pork market, which data provider Research and Markets said was worth about $250 billion in 2022.

WOAH says AVAC Vietnam JSC, the producer of one of the two vaccines, has not shared sufficient data with international researchers and bodies.

Gregorio Torres, head of the science department at WOAH, urged countries interested in using AVAC's vaccines to conduct their own trials before approving it.

In October, as AVAC was about to announce deals with importers of its vaccine in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, India and Myanmar, WOAH warned of risks "from use of sub-standard vaccines".

Torres said that Vietnam's announcements led to the warning, but that it was not linked to concerns about specific vaccines.

AVAC says that its vaccine is not dangerous and that widespread use will demonstrate it.

"We have proven our product is safe and effective and we need some time to prove that to all, including those showing concern," Nguyen Van Diep, AVAC's chief operating officer, told Reuters.

He said the company had shared data. Nguyen Van Long, head of Vietnam's Animal Health Department, said on Wednesday data on trials had been discussed in international conferences and meetings.

Diep said that the vaccine had been safely used in farms in 17 provinces in Vietnam since its approval and that sales were increasing.

Scientists at the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) discovered the AVAC vaccine, which was then developed in Vietnam because the virus is not present in the United States. The agency did not have access to Vietnam's trials data, a USDA spokesperson told Reuters.

"If somebody puts in the market a vaccine which is suboptimal, it will impact everybody," Torres said, noting that it is harder to assess vaccines in countries with ongoing epidemics, such as Vietnam, because pigs could be infected by the attenuated virus in the vaccine alongside the wild virus.

Countries are eager for vaccines against African swine fever (ASF), which is incurable and has a high fatality rate, resulting in heavy losses for farms that become infected.

China has also developed several vaccines but none has gotten commercial approval.

AVAC is producing between 2.5 million and 5 million doses a month and was planning to export 5 million, pending approval from the countries where the company signed commercial deals, Diep said, noting that a green light from the Philippines might come early next year.

Trade sanctions?

Torres said the agency was discussing a new global standard for evaluating ASF vaccines, with possible approval coming in May at the WOAH general assembly. The intergovernmental organisation, based in Paris, has 183 member states.

The standard would not be compulsory, as national regulators decide on approvals, but it could lead to trade restrictions against pork-exporting countries that vaccinate pigs with sub-standard shots.

The AVAC vaccine was trialled in the Philippines with 300,000 doses. The Food and Drug Administration of the Philippines, which is in charge of the vaccine approval, did not reply to requests for comment.

Philippines Agriculture Undersecretary Deogracias Victor Savellano told Reuters his country had not approved or purchased the vaccine yet, noting the regulator's authorisation was critical to food security, as the country faces a national emergency caused by the spread of ASF.

Regulators from India, Indonesia, Myanmar and Malaysia did not respond to requests for comment.

The second approved ASF vaccine, produced by Vietnam's Navetco Central Veterinary Medicine from a USDA platform, had shared positive trial data and is being tested in the Dominican Republic, the USDA said.

Navetco did not reply to a request for comment.

#African swine fever


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

LS passes J-K reservation, nomination Bills; Shah says Bills will give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years

2
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

3
Punjab

Punjab Governor reserves three Bills for consideration of President

4
Punjab

Punjab Police had alerted Rajasthan Police about threat to Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

5
India Explainer

BJP MPs elected to Assemblies resign—what it means

6
Entertainment

Himanshi Khurana announces break up with Asim Riaz, says "sacrificing love for different religious beliefs"

7
Delhi

‘New modus operandi’: Delhi woman shares ordeal of encountering ‘Thak Thak’ gang

8
India

10 BJP MPs elected to state Assemblies resign from Parliament

9
Entertainment

Sunny Deol puts end to rumours, says viral ‘drunk’ video part of film shooting

10
World

New signs emerge of ‘widespread’ sexual crimes by Hamas, as Israeli PM Netanyahu alleges global indifference

Don't Miss

View All
World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity
Punjab

Film on Sikh superhero emphasises inclusivity

Top News

Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today

Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM

The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader is held a...

PM Modi given standing ovation at BJP Parliamentary Party meeting for assembly poll success

PM Modi cites poll win data to assert BJP most preferred party for governance

Speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, he credits ...

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

Police detain friend who backed out of marriage

India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman

India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman

The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp

UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza

UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza

His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...


Cities

View All

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Vegetable vendor shot dead over old enmity in Jandiala

Amritsar police bust drug cartel, 5 held

Mystery shrouds 11-month-old girl's death at Amritsar village

Retired Amritsar cop 'poisoned to death', wife arrested

Threat of banned kite thread imminent, police seize 55 rolls

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

In 5 years, over Rs 400 cr GST evasion detected in Chandigarh; Rs 210 crore recovered

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

‘Unsafe’ connecting passages in Sector 22 market in Chandigarh to be rebuilt

Slain youth’s kin protest in Chandigarh, AAP councillor’s husband held

Graft: Milk plant manager sent to two-day Vigilance Bureau remand in Mohali

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

Atishi inspects under-construction flyover, pulls up officials for delay

AICTE unveils flexible learning for working professionals

Lovely welcomes AAP workers into Congress fold

474 touts arrested from Delhi airport this year

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

‘Thieves’ strike at Musapur govt school, staff, pupils in grip of fear

DBA elections: Filing of papers begins

Electoral rolls for NRI Sabha poll published

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Beas Dera Radha Soami head Gurinder Dhillon

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

District most unsafe for children too, tops state in crime against minors: NCRB

2 suspects barge into house, attack woman with hammer

PO held in liquor smuggling case

DCP pays surprise visit to city nakas

Two get five-yr RI in graft case

Fresh estimate for road work in Patiala awaits nod

Fresh estimate for road work in Patiala awaits nod

Very high density of tubewells leads to fall in water table in Punjab: PSPCL report

Area around jails in Patiala district declared ‘no-drone zone’

Minister lays stone of new bus stand in Samana

Patiala DC pulls up official, says expedite work for water supply scheme