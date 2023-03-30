 You don't have to quit sugar to lose weight : The Tribune India

You don't have to quit sugar to lose weight

You don't have to quit sugar to lose weight

Photo for representation only.



New Delhi, March 30

Sugar was a happy factor in our grandparents' extended lives and active lifestyles. The lifestyles they lived did, in fact, affect how stress-free their lives were as they aged. The journey to lose weight does not stop with cutting out sugar. It is unpleasant to eat too many sweets. To maintain a healthy BMI, you don't have to give up consuming your favourite desserts.

Giving up sugar probably won't improve your health more than eating fewer ultra-processed foods, more vegetables, preparing your own meals, and cutting back on added sugar. The sugar-free diet enforces an arbitrary set of recommendations that aren't backed up by research and is, at best, unclear. A diet this strict could, at worst, result in anxiety related to food or a bad connection with food. You don't have to stop consuming sweets, though, in order to alter your eating patterns. The health advantages of consuming the recommended quantity of sugar will probably outweigh those of sugar abstinence.

Keep in mind that health is about more than just the figure on the scale, our waistline, or the foods we avoid. Our mental and emotional well-being, as well as how we connect to food, are equally as important as our physical health.

How to avoid excess sugar?

Hence, if your objective is to reduce weight, it is good to limit your sugar intake. You do not, however, have to abstain entirely from sugar. These are some strategies to reduce excessive consumption: Keep sweets concealed from fresh fruits and vegetables in plain sight.

Try to take plain water, unsweetened drinks, and diet beverages rather than sugar ones.

Consume low-carb marinades

The most essential thing is to keep some sweets in your diet. Later, when binges are more probable, there are more calories from sugar. Keep in mind that the total amount of calories is what matters. However, consuming fewer calories generally by cutting back on sugar and substituting more fiber or non-caloric sweeteners will help you lose weight.

Cutting off sweet food is harmful

Numerous sugar-free diets advocate eliminating or restricting wholesome foods and food categories like fruit and dairy without any supporting data. This perpetuates the pattern of food anxiety and dietary limitations and could lead to vitamin deficiencies. consumption of lactose that comes naturally from dairy products.

How to stop craving sugary foods? 

Many people think that all sugar should be avoided, even the natural sugar found in foods like fruits and cereals. You don't need to restrict or prevent consuming these sugars. These sugars differ from table sugar in the manner they are presented.

Table sugar is produced by extracting and processing natural sugar. Your body can process this sugar the easiest. On the other side, the sugar found in fruits or starches has a longer chain length. Your body will feel fuller for longer thanks to these complex carbohydrates. So, the next time you want something sweet, reach for a berry.

How do diet changes help in weight loss?

Making these changes gradually is one of the best ways to have a long-lasting change, though. Do not make a sudden diet change. Instead of simple carbs like refined flour, which is used to manufacture the majority of desserts like sandwiches, ice cream among others, include more whole grains in your diet. When you are desiring sugar, have nuts, dark chocolate, berries, banana, coconut, raw honey, dates, apple sauce, and jaggery along with a few pieces of almonds. You can make some healthy recipes with natural sugar like: Sugar-free granola: Filled with the goodness of high-fiber oats, yogurt, protein-rich flax seeds, and almonds, sugar-free granola is the ideal, healthy dessert for diets. Combine flax, sesame, pumpkin, sunflower, and sunflower seeds with the oats, and bake the mixture with a hint of orange juice tang. After that, top it with yogurt, almonds, and fresh fruit. You can modify the recipe by including any nuts or grains you choose. Add a dash of cinnamon, ginger, or nutmeg powder for a unique touch.

Ragi Mulpua: A sweet treat made from ragi and oat flour, milk, coconut, honey, and fruit. An Indian pancake with a healthy twist is called ragi Mulpua. Oats have a lot of nutritional value and are high in antioxidants, while ragi is one of the healthiest flours and are packed with calcium, fiber, iron, and other elements. You can enjoy the meal guilt-free and in good health. To avoid using too much oil during the preparation, use a non-stick pan.

Halwa made from sweet potatoes is the ideal solution for your sweet needs. It is not only delicious but also loaded with health advantages. Sweet potatoes, low-fat milk, natural sweetener, and a dash of ghee make this dessert calorie-free so you can indulge without feeling guilty. While ghee is beneficial for lowering joint inflammation, sweet potatoes are a great source of vitamin A. After boiling the sweet potato, roast it for 4-5 minutes with the natural sweetener and one teaspoon of butter. You may top the halwa with nuts like cashews and almonds and serve it hot to make it more satisfying.

It is preferable to use the deadline style repeatedly rather than just once. Make a timeline to experience a time across the boundary. The sudden flow you've had since childhood in one sitting is too much for your body to manage. Your health would suffer if you abruptly stopped eating sweets.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh is now separated from close aide Papalpreet, who masterminded his escape

2
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

3
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

4
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

5
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

6
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

7
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

8
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

9
Editorials

Trump’s indictment

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot

Sanjay Raut gets death threat from Bishnoi gang to be eliminated like Sidhu Moosewala

Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested

Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands