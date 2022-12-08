1,000 on duty at 13 Kangra counting centres

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 7

About 1,000 employees will be deployed in 13 counting centres for 15 Assembly constituencies in Kangra district tomorrow.

Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner, said counting would begin at 8 am. There would be 9 to 12 rounds of counting. The maximum of 14 tables had been set in Nurpur and Jaisinghpur centres while the minimum of nine in Palampur, he said.

The counting centre in Palampur and Sullah had been set up at Shaheed Vikram Batra Government Degree College. For Dehra and Jaswan Pragpur, the centre was in Government Degree College, Dhaliara.

For Nurpur, the centre had been set up in Bachat Bhavan, for Indora, it was in Degree College, for Fatehpur in Wazir Ram Singh Pathania PG Degree College, Dehri, for Jawali, it had been set up in Mini Secretariat Bhavan.

For Jwalamukhi, the counting centre had been set up in Degree College, for Jaisinghpur, has been set up in KDC government degree college Jaisinghpur, for Nagrota, it was in Government Degree College, for Kangra, it was in Government Polytechnic College, for Shahpur, it was in Mini Secretariat, for Dharamsala and Baijnath, counting would be held in Government Degree Colleges.

The DC said it would be holiday tomorrow in the colleges where counting would be held. However, teachers and other staff would have to report to the colleges. The Mini Secretariats, where counting is to be held, would be closed.

He said as per directions of the Election Commission, no vehicle would be allowed within 100 metres of the centres. The entry to the centres would also be restricted.