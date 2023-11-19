1,000 sedative pills seized

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 18

A special team of the Solan police seized 1,000 tablets of tapentadol, an opioid pain-reliever, from three youth in the Deoghat area on Friday.

The youth have been identified as Sandeep Kumar (26), Ajay Kumar (22) and Rahul (26).

Solan SP Gaurav Singh said the case has been forwarded to the drugs department for action against the suspects under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

In another development, the police on Friday arrested Rohit Saigal (34), a resident of Baltana, Punjab, from Mani Majra. He was wanted by the police for supplying heroin to the youth in Himachal. He had been operating in the state for the past seven years.

The SP said the police had zeroed in on the network being operated by him following the arrest of two Shimla youth, Mehul Sharma (26) and Achal Bragta (23), from the Dohri Dewal area of Solan on October 26 for possessing 6.17gm heroin. The duo had been buying heroin from Saigal, who had gone into hiding after their arrest.

The police busted seven networks and arrested 56 inter-state suppliers from Punjab, Haryana, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi have been arrested over the past few months. This also includes four African nationals.

#Solan