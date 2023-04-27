1,100-km motor sports rally to begin from Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 26

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan has announced the Rally of Valley and Rally of Chamba as part of the ‘Chalo Chamba Abhiyaan’ that aims to promote motor sports activities.

He said the Rally of Valley would include motor sports in the time-speed-distance (TSD) format. Participants drive each segment of a course in a specified time at a specified average speed in a TSD rally.

Five-day expedition The Rally of Valley will be held from June 14 to 18 in the time-speed-distance (TSD) format

Participants drive each segment of a course in a specified time at a specified average speed in a TSD rally

The rally will cover a distance of about 1,100 km from Chamba to the Kashmir valley

The Rally of Chamba will be held from September 28 to October 2

It will include pre-scheduled car and motorbike competitions

The Deputy Commissioner said it would be the biggest motor sports rally of the country. It would cover a distance of about 1,100 km from Chamba to the Kashmir valley. “All types of racing vehicles can take part in the rally, which will be held from June 14 to 18. The Chamba Motor Sports Club, Azlan Racing and Auto 365 Racing will organise the rally,” he added.

Devgan said the Rally of Chamba would be held from September 28 to October 2 and would include pre-scheduled car and motorbike competitions. He said the district administration had started ‘Chalo Chamba Abhiyaan’ to highlight unexplored tourist places in Chamba and to put them on the global tourism map. He added, “Activities related to the conservation of wildlife, local art, craft and cuisine have been made part of the campaign.” All stakeholders of the Rally of Chamba, along with Additional District Magistrate Amit Mehra, were present on the occasion.

#chamba