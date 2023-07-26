1,107 logs fished out from Pong Dam reservoir

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 25

As many as 1,107 logs of various wood species have been deposited in Pong Dam in recent flashfloods in various rivers and tributaries of Beas river till now and more are expected in the coming days. This was stated by Reginald Royston, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Wildlife, Hamirpur, here today.

He said that a lot of timber/drift wood belonging to different species from various areas that was washed away by flooded streams, rivers and nullas has eventually been deposited at the Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary. He said that 1,107 logs have been collected from the reservoir so far by the teams of department with the help of local volunteers.

He said it was also observed that some miscreants were trying to fish out drift wood and timber logs from the rivers and sanctuary area. He said that such wood was the property of the government and taking it would amount to punishable offence.

#Hamirpur