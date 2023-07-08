1,120 embark on Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra on Day 1

Our Correspondent

Kullu, July 7

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg today flagged off the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra from Sinhgad at Nirmand. As many as 1,120 persons, including a batch of 50 devotees carrying ‘Bhimakali Chhari’, embarked on the pilgrimage on the first day.

No devotee would be sent for the Shrikhand Yatra after 5 pm.

Garg, who is also chairman of the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra Trust, wished pilgrims good luck and urged them to strictly adhere to all the guidelines during the expedition for their safety. He further told them not to throw trash in the forest and bring back all the plastic waste.

He said that the administration had made several arrangements to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. Five base camps have been set up at Sinhgad, Thachadu, Kunsha, Bhimdwari and Parvati Bagh for the convenience of the devotees.

“Rescue, police and district administration teams, including doctors and para medical staff, have been deployed at all the base camps. A team of 16 trained members of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) has also been deployed to deal with any emergency and help the devotees,” he added.

Manmohan Singh, Nirmand SDM and Shrikhand Yatra Trust vice-chairman, welcomed the DC and informed everyone about the arrangements for the yatra. He said that no devotee would be sent for the Shrikhand Yatra after 5 pm. He also advised the devotees not to travel during the night.

Devotees reach Shrikhand by trekking about 32 km which takes around three to five days, starting from Jaon in Nirmand to pay obeisance to the 72-foot-high lingam of Lord Shiva. During the narrow, steep and difficult climb, devotees get to see a variety of herbs and majestic landscapes.