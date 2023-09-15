 1.18 cr apple boxes marketed, 40L less than last year : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • 1.18 cr apple boxes marketed, 40L less than last year

1.18 cr apple boxes marketed, 40L less than last year

1.18 cr apple boxes marketed, 40L less than last year

Apple growers harvest crop at their orchards at Golo village in Kotkhai in Shimla district. The apple season started late as rain hit the crop.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 14

Around 1.18 crore apple boxes have been marketed in and outside the state this season so far. Compared to the corresponding period last year, there’s a shortfall of around 40 lakh boxes. “Our estimate was that around two crore boxes will be produced this year. Given the number of boxes already procured, we are likely to end up around our estimate,” said Subhash Chand, Joint Director, Horticulture. Last year, the state had produced 3.36 crore boxes of apple.

Meanwhile, as against 85,000 metric tonne (MT) apple procured last season under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), the procurement this season is nearing 30,000 MT. While the HPMC has procured around 18,000 MT, Himfed has bought a little over 10,000 MT. Compared to the corresponding period last year, the procurement under the MIS is around 50 per cent.

Apple growers say that the season in Shimla district is heading for an early end. “Normally, our season ends around the first week of October but this time most of the growers are done with harvesting at over 7,500 feet high areas,” said Lokender Bisht, president of Progressive Growers Association. He added that at heights above 7,500 feet, there was very little apple this time. “These areas have been hit hard by unfavourable weather this season,” he said.

Due to continual rain, a majority of orchards contracted various fungal diseases, the most rampant being pre-mature leaf fall. “Most of the growers in our area opted for early harvest as they could not save leaves on trees. Normally, the harvest season in our area continues till October end but this time it will be over in the next 15 to 20 days,” said Ashutosh Chauhan, an apple grower from the Baghi-Ratnari belt.

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

3
Patiala

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

4
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

5
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

6
J & K

Anantnag encounter: Two militants trapped day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed

7
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

8
J & K

Local Uzair Khan among 2 LeT militants involved in killing of Army officers, DSP in Kashmir: Police

9
J & K

Martyred J-K Police officer's father overcomes grief to salute his son

10
India

India calls for action after video shows US cop laughing over Andhra Pradesh student's death

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM Modi

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

Opposition’s INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub Baramulla district

SC amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections

Supreme Court amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police

School office set afire by miscreants in Tarn Taran

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Get passport application processed on doorstep

Admn convinces GMCH JRs, strike called off

Fake encounter: 3 former Punjab Police officers get life term for killing three

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced

Students of nursing , cops clash at varsity