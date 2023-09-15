1.18 cr apple boxes marketed, 40L less than last year

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 14

Around 1.18 crore apple boxes have been marketed in and outside the state this season so far. Compared to the corresponding period last year, there’s a shortfall of around 40 lakh boxes. “Our estimate was that around two crore boxes will be produced this year. Given the number of boxes already procured, we are likely to end up around our estimate,” said Subhash Chand, Joint Director, Horticulture. Last year, the state had produced 3.36 crore boxes of apple.

Meanwhile, as against 85,000 metric tonne (MT) apple procured last season under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), the procurement this season is nearing 30,000 MT. While the HPMC has procured around 18,000 MT, Himfed has bought a little over 10,000 MT. Compared to the corresponding period last year, the procurement under the MIS is around 50 per cent.

Apple growers say that the season in Shimla district is heading for an early end. “Normally, our season ends around the first week of October but this time most of the growers are done with harvesting at over 7,500 feet high areas,” said Lokender Bisht, president of Progressive Growers Association. He added that at heights above 7,500 feet, there was very little apple this time. “These areas have been hit hard by unfavourable weather this season,” he said.

Due to continual rain, a majority of orchards contracted various fungal diseases, the most rampant being pre-mature leaf fall. “Most of the growers in our area opted for early harvest as they could not save leaves on trees. Normally, the harvest season in our area continues till October end but this time it will be over in the next 15 to 20 days,” said Ashutosh Chauhan, an apple grower from the Baghi-Ratnari belt.

