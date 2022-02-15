1.2 kg cannabis seized in Solan

Solan, February 14
A team of the Special Investigation Unit of the Solan police seized 1.216-kg cannabis from the occupants of a vehicle, on the Solan-Subathu road, last evening.
The Special Investigation Unit team had a tip-off that the car occupants were engaged in the sale of opium, following which, they laid a naka near Ghatti village.
The team found 1.216-kg contraband when the vehicle was stopped.The vehicle was coming from Subathu and headed for Solan at that time. A man and a woman were found travelling in it. The man was identifiedas Govind Thakur, a resident of Shillai in Sirmaur district.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and other Psychotropic Substances Act was registered and further probe was underway to find out the source of the contraband.
