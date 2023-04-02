 1,200 outsourced staff at Kangra hospitals lose job : The Tribune India

1,200 outsourced staff at Kangra hospitals lose job

1,200 outsourced staff at Kangra hospitals lose job

About 1,200 outsourced employees posted at various health institutions in Kangra district lost their jobs today. Of them, 720 were working at Tanda medical college here.



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 1

About 1,200 outsourced employees posted at various health institutions in Kangra district lost their jobs today. Of them, 720 were working at Tanda medical college here.

The authorities of these health institutions informed the employees this morning that the contract of the company that had hired them had not been extended, so they couldn’t join duty now.

Wrote letter to govt

I wrote a letter to the govt for the extension of services of the outsourced staff. Since no communication has been received from the govt, we did not allow outsourced employees to join duty today. Dr Bhanu Awasthi, Principal of Tanda Medical College

The sudden exit of 1,200 employees is likely to hamper the services at various health institutions in the region. It is likely to hit services at Covid-19 wards, patient care and sanitation at hospitals.

Among the 720 employees relieved from Tanda medical college, 267 were hired for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. In all, 228 of them were staff nurses, 20 data entry operators, three lab technicians, seven QTAs, 161 ward attendants, 60 deployed for patient care services, four radio therapy technicians, eight Arogaya Mitras, 227 sanitation workers and two cook-cum-helpers.

At the Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala, more than 100 employees were outsourced. Remaining 400 such employees were serving at the Palampur Civil Hospital and other hospitals in the district.

Kangra Chief Medical Officer Dr Sushil Sharma said that the services of 463 employees, hired during the Covid-19 pandemic, ended.

Shivani Sharma, who worked as a nurse at Tanda medical college, said they had served patients in Covid wards during the peak of the pandemic, risking their lives. “At that time, the government had promised that our jobs would be regularised. It is unfortunate that after about three years, they have now been sacked,” she added. Doctors said that the sudden ouster of so many employees was likely to hit the services at various hospitals. At many places, the outsourced staff were handling the entire sanitation work, they added.

BJP spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said that the government was doing injustice to the outsourced staff who had served the health institutions during the pandemic. The BJP would oppose the government decision and launch an agitation over the issue, he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Intercepted, Amritpal’s aide hid at Tanuli dera 2 km away

2
Diaspora

Identification of Indian migrant family found dead near Canada-US border pending: Officials

3
Punjab

Democracy under threat: Navjot Singh Sidhu after release from jail

4
Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

5
Punjab

Sparks fly at Cong meeting

6
Nation

'Supari' given, attempts to malign me inside & outside country, says PM Modi

7
Entertainment

Watch: Salman poses with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan and Suhana

8
Comment

The science of a hit series

9
Nation

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to visit India after misgivings on Doklam border issue

10
Nation

India-China border now stable, situation of 'emergency control' over: Chinese diplomat

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah

Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi likely to move court against conviction on Monday

Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...

Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence

Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence

Situation in Sasaram and Biharsharif normal, say police

Untimely rains, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectare; farmers stare at yield loss

Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss

The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...


Cities

View All

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Rain destroys crop, farmers worried

Blight affects tomato crop on 350 acres

Amritsar MC forms teams to speed up work

Minor, woman gang-raped in Ajnala, no arrest so far

Amritsar MC sends Rs 452-cr budget to Dept of Local Bodies

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

35-yr-old CISF jawan shoots himself dead in Chandigarh; was posted at Punjab and Haryana Secretariat

2 nabbed for robbing Zirakpur resident at roadside of Rs 1.2 lakh, other valuables

Tricity ill-equipped to fight high-rise blaze

One machine for Panchkula dist

Staff crunch plagues Mohali

Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Chargesheet filed against 7 in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag, four charged with murder

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

Body found hanging by Damoria Bridge in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur registers 11 Covid cases in 2 days

BJP leader Ch Swarana Ram no more

Poster row: After BJP’s complaint, FIR filed

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

4 posing as CIA officials ‘kidnap’ man; 2 nabbed in Ludhiana

Trio booked for robbing transport firm manager in Ludhiana

Intoxicants, mobiles seized from Central Jail, Ludhiana

Police crack down on illegal salons, spas & hotels in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civic body poll in few months, says minister

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Use of tractor-trailers as commercial vehicles continues unabated in Patiala

Minorities in India prosperous & safe, says commission chairman

‘Begum’ of Malerkotla honoured by SGPC