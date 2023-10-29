1,264 students awarded degrees at NIT-Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 28

Spriha Gautam of BTech was honoured with the prestigious Director’s Medal by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur at the14th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here today. Anurag gave away degrees and citations to 1,264 students and gold medals to 25 students. As many 825 graduates, 404 postgraduates and 35 PhD students were awarded degrees.

Anurag said students should take up start-ups after passing out from this prestigious institute and contribute to nation building. He emphasised the need to implement the National Education Policy at the institute. Earlier, Prof HM Surwanshi, Director of the NIT, detailed about the initiatives being taken by the institute in research and development.

Later speaking on the sidelines of the function, Anurag targeted TMC MP Mahua Moitra over ‘cash for query’. He said that this was matter of national security and appropriate action must be taken against her.

The Union Minister said that the state government had failed to fulfil 10 guarantees the Congress had given before the last Assembly elections. He added that neither Rs 1,500 per month had been given to eligible women nor free electricity had been provided. Instead, the government started charging for water supply that the previous BJP government gave for free.

