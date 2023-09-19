1,362 families declared affected by Renukaji Dam project in Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 18

As many as 1,362 families have been declared as ‘main project affected’ in the first phase of the multi-crore Renukaji multipurpose project by the Deputy Commissioner (DC)-cum-Collector, Sirmaur, Sumit Khimta today.

To be built on giri The Rs 4,596 cr Renukaji project envisages 148-m-high rock filled dam to be built on the Giri in Sirmaur having water storage of 498 million cubic m. It will generate 40 MW power and will be executed by HGP Power Corporation Ltd. An MoU was signed on Jan 11, 2019, by the CMs of six states.

He had earlier notified the dates for presenting claims and objections from the affected families of the Renukaji multipurpose project in May and June.

They had filed claims and objections at the project office at Dadahu as well as before the tehsildars at Dadahu, Sangrah, Nohradhar, Rajgarh and Pachhad.

“The first step of the process, which began about 15 years ago, has been completed but we do not know how the displaced families would be rehabilitated. Who would get a house or land or employment and where we would be resettled was still not known under the rehabilitation policy as the identified land at Chakli and Amboa was mired in controversy,” informed chairman of Renuka Dam Sangarsh Samiti, Yoginder Kapila.

The samiti has been persistently demanding early rehabilitation of those displaced by the dam.

“Out of the 1408 claims filed by those affected, 1,362 have been declared as main project affected families. As many as 360 claims and objections were received. The committee constituted to examine the claims and objections has kept 46 claims pending and they could be added to the list after examining them,” informed the DC.

Out of the 360 claims and objections, 115 pertained to Dadhu tehsil, 20 to Narag-Vasni sub-tehsil, 12 to Rajgarh tehsil, 33 to Nohradhar tehsil and 180 to Sangrah tehsil. No claims or objections were filed from Dimbar panchayat in Rajgarh tehsil and Birla panchayat in Dadahu tehsil. — TNS

