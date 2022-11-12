1,400 specially abled, elderly persons cast vote in Chamba

Chamba, November 11
As many as 1,400 specially abled and above 80 years of age persons have cast vote at their homes in the five constituencies of the district in compliance with the instructions of the EC.
District Election Officer DC Rana today said the EC had made a provision for differently abled voters and those above 80 years of age to exercise their franchise through postal ballot. For the purpose, 40 parties went door to door to help the eligible voters to cast their votes, he added.
