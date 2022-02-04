1,432 new Covid cases, 12 deaths in Himachal

Shimla, February 3
As many as 1,432 Covid cases were reported today, taking the tally to 274,680. Besides, 12 persons died of the virus (five each in Kangra and Mandi and one each in Shimla and Una). As a result, the total deaths crossed the 4,000 mark.—TNS
