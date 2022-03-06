1.4L registered on e-shram portal

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 5

As many as 140,600 workers and labourers working in the unorganised sector in Chamba district have been registered on the e-shram portal. With this, 90 per cent target has been achieved.

Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said e-shram cards would be with lifetime validity. After registration, an accident insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh would be provided free of cost to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. —