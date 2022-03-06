1.4L registered on e-shram portal

Chamba, March 5
As many as 140,600 workers and labourers working in the unorganised sector in Chamba district have been registered on the e-shram portal. With this, 90 per cent target has been achieved.
Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said e-shram cards would be with lifetime validity. After registration, an accident insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh would be provided free of cost to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...
Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA
India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...
Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach traders
Enquiries were being received for the past week from global ...
Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused
Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago