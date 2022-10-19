1.88 lakh litres of raw liquor seized

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 18

The Taxes and Excise Department seized 1,88,000 litres of raw liquor and 50 litres of lahan from Gagwal and Chak Terian villages yesterday, said State Taxes and Excise Commissioner Yunus. A case has been registered.

In another case, a team went 5 km in the forest at Khara in Paonta Sahib and destroyed illicit liquor distilleries. The officials also destroyed 22,000 litres of liquor filled in drums.

Yunus said any complaint related to liquor can be made on the toll free number 1800-180-8062, e-mail: vselection2022@mailhptax or WhatsApp number 9418611339.