1 dead, 28 hurt in Una mishaps

Our Correspondent

UNA, APRIL 10

A 17-year-old girl was killed, while 28 others were injured in two separate road accidents which occurred today in Ghaluwal village of Haroli Sub-Division.

A group of about 15 women, including minor girls, were travelling from Dhamandri village in a pickup vehicle to immerse materials used to perform Navratra rituals into the Swan. The mishap occurred after the driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the river. The deceased has been identified as Sakshi. A total of 14 others were injured, who have been sent to the Una district hospital.

In another incident on the NH-503A in Ghaluwal village, a car coming from Jalandhar collided head on with a pickup truck. The occupants of both vehicles suffered injuries and were shifted to the Una district hospital. Vehicular traffic remained suspended for some time.

Additional Superintendent of Police Parveen Dhiman said 28 persons were injured in both the incidents. Body of the deceased has been sent to the hospital for a postmortem examination, he said, adding that in the second accident, one of the vehicles had passengers from Jalandhar, while the other vehicle’s occupants belonged to Dangehra village near Una city. —