1 dead, 4 hurt in Mandi mishap

Mandi, December 25
A driver, Chetak Singh of Gujarat, was killed while four persons were injured in a road mishap in the district last night.
The injured are Kishor Motiyani, his wife Geeta, daughter Diya and son Raunak, all natives of Gujarat
The vehicle was on its way to Manali from the Bilaspur side when the driver lost control over it and it fell into a gorge at Harabag near Sundernagar.
A case has been registered and probe is on.
