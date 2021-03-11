1 dead after vehicle falls into deep gorge

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 8

A person died and three others were injured when a tipper loaded with sand abruptly swerved off the road and fell into a 70-m deep gorge near the Sidh Mandir in Pangi tribal valley of Chamba last night, an official report said here today.

According to report, The tipper was on its way from Mindhal village towards Killar. The deceased has been identified as Rajender Kumar of Pangi.

The injured, including Kewal, Kasamdin and Sarfraj, the driver of the vehicle, were brought to the Pangi hospital from where they were referred to Chamba Medical College and Hospital for treatment.