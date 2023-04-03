1 dead in Chamba landslide, avalanche hits Lahaul-Spiti

PTI

Shimla, April 2

One person was killed in a landslide in Chamba district while an avalanche occurred in Lahaul on Sunday.

As many as 19 roads, including two national highways, were closed for traffic following bad weather conditions in the state.

Devi Prasad was killed in a landslide that occurred at Chamdeu village in Chamba’s Salooni area. The body has been taken out from the debris, according to the state emergency operation centre.

An avalanche occurred on the mountain opposite Shooling village in the Gondhla area of the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district in the morning. According to Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta, an avalanche was triggered opposite to the village, but no loss of life or property was reported as the area was not inhabited.

The DC advised the residents to refrain from venturing towards avalanche-prone areas in the district to avoid any untoward incident.

Huge columns of snow obscured the hill and people from distant villages saw the avalanche with apprehension and ran into their houses. Videos of the avalanche also surfaced on social media.

In another incident, shooting stones rolled down the hill near Jindaud village in Kullu district following intermittent rain on Saturday.

Isolated places in high-altitude tribal areas and other higher reaches in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts experienced mild snowfall.

Light to moderate rain continued to lash several parts of the state. Dhaulakuan recorded 25.5 mm rainfall, followed by Jubberhatti (25 mm), Shimla and Solan (22 mm each), Bilaspur (21 mm), Nahan and Poanta Sahib (15 mm each), Berthin (14.5 mm) and Sundernagar (12 mm).

The MeT office has issued a “yellow” alert for thunderstorms and lightning on April 3 and 4 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from Sunday night. It also predicted a wet spell in the region till April 7.

The weather office had also cautioned against damage to standing crops and advised the use of anti-hail nets or installation of anti-hail guns to save apple crops.

#chamba #Lahaul and Spiti #Shimla