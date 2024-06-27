1 dead in Shimla district mishap

PTI

Shimla: One person was killed while two sustained injuries when the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a drain near Ganvi in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district on Wednesday, the police said. Three people were travelling in a Bolero Camper loaded with sand. The ill-fated vehicle was on its way to Molagi village from Katolu Jeori. When the vehicle reached near Ganvi, it was unable to move forward on the steep road due to the load of sand. The driver, Arjun Tolta, got out of the vehicle to place stone behind the wheels but the vehicle started moving backwards. The vehicle fell into Ganvi Khadd (drain), about 70 metre below the road. Ram Lal (48) died on the spot, while his wife Radha Devi and the driver sustained injuries. A case has been registered against the driver.

