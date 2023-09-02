1 held for beating man to death

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 1

A shopkeeper was arrested for beating a man to death.

The shopkeeper, identified as Jaisi Ram of Balu Bharthiyan village, yesterday thrashed a person, identified as Prakash Chand of Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, with a baton.

Following serious injuries, the victim was admitted to the medical college and hospital for treatment. The victim reportedly succumbed to his injuries today.

SP Akriti Sharma said an FIR against Jaisi Ram under Sections of 341, 323, 504, 506 and 302 of the IPC had been registered. An investigation has been initiated.

