1 hurt as masked men open fire at car in Haroli

Una, November 1
Two masked miscreants riding a motorcycle fired a couple of shots at a car injuring one of the occupants at Ghaluwal village in Haroli subdivision of the district last night.
According to Una SP Arijit Sen, complainant Harpreet Singh, a resident of Saloh village, said that he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number on Tuesday. The caller identified himself as Mani Rana and demanded Rs 2 lakh from him. When he refused to give money, Rana threatened him. The complainant, along with his two friends, decided to lodge a complaint against the caller but while on the way to police station two masked men riding a motorcycle opened fire at them, injuring one of them.
