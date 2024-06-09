1 injured, goods worth lakhs gutted in blaze

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 8

A massive fire broke out inside warehouses of Indus Biotech India and Shri Adinath Enterprises in the Kala Amb industrial area of Sirmaur district here on Saturday. The exact cause of the fire is yet to ascertained.

According to information, goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted. Fire tenders were pressed into service and they doused the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to an adjacent cold drink warehouse.

Industry workers, using onsite hydrants, joined the firefighting efforts in a bid to douse the flames. The sky above the industrial area was covered in a dense cloud of smoke as the fire raged.

A person sustained injuries in the fire and is currently receiving treatment at ESI Hospital in Kala Amb. The person is said to be out of danger.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire. Officials said all efforts were made to control the fire and prevent further damage.

They have urged other industrial units in the area to review their fire safety protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Sirmaur