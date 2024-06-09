1 killed, 18 hurt as mini-truck, bus collide head-on

Our Correspondent

Nurpur June 8

A man was killed, while 18 persons sustained injuries in a mishap near the Dakki bus stop here on Friday. According to information, a speeding mini-truck collided head-on with an HRTC bus around 9 pm.

Mini-truck driver Suresh Kumar, a resident of Bhaleta village in Palampur, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Civil Hospital.

The bus was on its way from Manali to Amritsar. In the mishap, the bus driver and 17 passengers were injured. The bus driver was referred to Tanda Medical College, Kangra, while the passengers, who had sustained minor injuries, were discharged from the Civil Hospital after treatment.

Nurpur DSP Vishal Verma said a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304 (A) of the IPC was registered. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

