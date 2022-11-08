1 killed, 4 hurt in Mandi accident

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 7

One person was killed while four others were injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Pandar in the district today.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Guna Nand (29), a native of Churag in Karsog tehsil of Mandi. The injured are Manoj Kumar (35), Tain Singh (29), Dinesh Gautam (43) and Sourav (29), all natives of Churag in Mandi.

A case had been registered and probe was underway, said Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri.