1 killed, 4 hurt in Mandi accident

Mandi, November 7
One person was killed while four others were injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Pandar in the district today.
According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Guna Nand (29), a native of Churag in Karsog tehsil of Mandi. The injured are Manoj Kumar (35), Tain Singh (29), Dinesh Gautam (43) and Sourav (29), all natives of Churag in Mandi.
A case had been registered and probe was underway, said Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri.
