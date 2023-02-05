1 killed, 5 hurt in two mishaps

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 4

One person was killed and five were injured in two accidents in Solan district over the past 24 hours.

Four workers of a pharmaceutical company were injured when the bus they were travelling in fell into a dry rivulet at Lakker Depot bridge in the Barotiwala industrial area around 11 pm yesterday.

Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta said the mishap occurred due to rash driving by the bus driver. The bus broke railings of the bridge and hung there for some time before falling into the dried up rivulet.

Seven persons were travelling in the bus. Injured driver Jeewan Singh, who hails from Kalujhinda village here, was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, from the Katha ESI hospital.

In the second incident, biker Manu (23), a native of Chamba, was killed as he failed to negotiate a curve on the Parwanoo-Tipra road and his bike hit a parapet this afternoon. Pillion rider Ankit was seriously injured. They were going to Shimla from Parwanoo.