Himachal: 1 lakh mutation cases settled in lok adalats, says Congress

Shimla, April 21
Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani today said that the state government had settled 1.05 lakh mutation and 7,000 partition cases at lok adalats, setting an example of good governance.
“It was commonly believed that revenue matters drag on for generations, but this government has changed that perception. The government amended revenue laws to speed up the disposal of these mattes and free people from making endless rounds to various offices,” said Dharmani.
He said that the Congress government had tried to address the issues of the deprived section of society. “The state government has started the Mukhyamantri Sukhashraya Yojana for the welfare of orphan children, provided pension of Rs 1,500 to women. Besides, the state government has started many schemes to empower widows and single women,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused