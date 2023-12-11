‘1-min traffic plan’ reintroduced in Shimla to tackle tourist rush

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 10

Amid an increase in the number of tourist vehicles entering Shimla, the district police have decided to reintroduce a “one-minute traffic plan” to decongest and manage the traffic movement.

As part of the plan, the police have identified 10 traffic bottlenecks in the city and established halt points a few kilometres ahead of these points where traffic police personnel stop vehicles for 40 seconds and then release them for 20 seconds to ease congestion on the roads.

Introduced earlier this year during the summer season when the tourist inflow increases in the city, the plan has not only proved to be instrumental in making the city free from frequent traffic jams, but has also reduced commuting time.

The halting points were earmarked at Chharabra, IGMC on the Sanjauli-Lakkar Bazaar stretch, Tara Devi near Shoghi, Heeranagar, St Bede’s College, Fagli and Khalini on the Shimla-Malyana bypass and Willows Bank on the Vidhan Sabha-Advanced Studies road.

Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi said, “Apart from being instrumental in streamlining the traffic movement and decongesting city roads, the plan also benefited school-going children and in the events of medical emergencies.”

“At a time when the number of vehicles is increasing fast every year and the road network in the city remains more or less the same, such advanced methods have to be devised and implemented effectively to manage traffic,” added Gandhi.

The one-minute plan is based primarily on time, number and space. The new plan has received a positive response from transporters, taxi drivers and passengers. The police monitor the traffic flow from a control room.

