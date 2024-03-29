1 missing after avalanche hits Kullu village

Kullu, March 28
One person went missing after being hit by an avalanche at Kalu Nala adjacent to Jagatsukh village in Manali subdivision today. As per the information, the construction of a hydroelectric project is underway in the area and a poclain machine opereator, Rajesh Kumar of Morchh village in Kangra district, got buried in the massive avalanche. Manali DSP KD Sharma said there were other labourers working at the site when the avalanche struck. He said three workers Prem Lal, Mahinder and Uttam suffered minor injuries in the incident while the others managed to escape.
He added that teams of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Adventure Tour Operator Association (ATOA) Kullu-Manali, police and local administration along with local rescue teams carried out the rescue operation.
The DSP said the rescue operation was called off at about 6.30 pm after snowfall started in the region. He said the machine operator was not yet traced and the rescue operation would be resumed tomorrow. He added that the area hit by the avalanche was not large but the volume and depth of snow was more.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...