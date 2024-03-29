1 missing after avalanche hits Kullu village

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 28

One person went missing after being hit by an avalanche at Kalu Nala adjacent to Jagatsukh village in Manali subdivision today. As per the information, the construction of a hydroelectric project is underway in the area and a poclain machine opereator, Rajesh Kumar of Morchh village in Kangra district, got buried in the massive avalanche. Manali DSP KD Sharma said there were other labourers working at the site when the avalanche struck. He said three workers Prem Lal, Mahinder and Uttam suffered minor injuries in the incident while the others managed to escape.

He added that teams of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Adventure Tour Operator Association (ATOA) Kullu-Manali, police and local administration along with local rescue teams carried out the rescue operation.

The DSP said the rescue operation was called off at about 6.30 pm after snowfall started in the region. He said the machine operator was not yet traced and the rescue operation would be resumed tomorrow. He added that the area hit by the avalanche was not large but the volume and depth of snow was more.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu #Manali