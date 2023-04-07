1 person dies of Covid in Shimla

Shimla, April 6
The state reported a daily increase of 367 Covid-19 cases while one person died of the viral infection on Thursday, Health Department officials said. The death was reported from Shimla, they said. So far, 4,197 persons have died due to Covid-19 in the state and the number of active cases has risen to 1,933.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On course to root out graft: PM Modi
Slams Cong’s ‘monarchical’ mindset | Says Oppn captive to ne...
More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab
Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met
Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly
Ashish Bajaj, 29, pleaded guilty in August last year