1 teacher for 80 students in Mandi village school

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 24

Future of 80 students is at stake due to the shortage of teaching staff at government primary school, Badog, under the Bharon gram panchayat of the district. A single JBT teacher is running the school.

Bharon residents said, “The school headmaster was transferred six months ago and the post is lying vacant since then. Now, there is only one JBT teacher in the school. As a result, the students’ education is suffering.”

They said most of the time, the lone JBT teacher gets exhausted due to office-related work, so he’s unable to devote his maximum time to teach students.

In a joint statement, Bharon gram panchayat pradhan Vijender Chandel, school management committee pradhan Tek Singh, former vice-pradhan of the panchayat Roop Singh and Gram Sudhar Sabha pradhan Ratan Singh said, “There are 53 students in classes I to V and 27 in pre-primary classes in the school. A majority of these students belong to poor background and are eager to get better education. The shortage of the teaching staff is adversely affecting their studies.”

“We urge the state government as well as Education Minister Rohit Thakur to look into the matter and provide teaching staff in this school at the earliest to ensure better education to these students. It will be a huge relief for us,” Chandel added.

Amar Nath Rana, Deputy Director, Elementary Education, Mandi, said the matter had been taken up with the higher authorities of the Education Department at Shimla as well as the state government. “Soon, the vacant post of the school headmaster will be filled and better education to the students will be ensured,” he added.