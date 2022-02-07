10,000 hectares identified for project SHIVA

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 6

As much as 10,000 hectares have been identified in 28 development blocks of seven districts, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi, for implementing the project under the Sub-tropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition Project (HP SHIVA). Funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the project is an initiative of the state government for the overall development of the horticulture sector in lower Himachal.

Under the project, the ADB mission has finalised project readiness financing for Rs 75 crore for pilot testing of four fruits — guava, litchi, pomegranate and citrus — in 17 clusters of 12 development blocks of four districts, covering 200 hectares.

High-density farming will be promoted to bring horticulture revolution and orchards will be protected and maintained using scientific methodology, under the project.