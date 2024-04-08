10,458 illegally cultivated poppy plants destroyed

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 7

Kullu SP Kartikeyan Gokulachandran said the police had seized 10,458 poppy plants cultivated illegally at three different locations in Shapneel village in the Banjar valley of Kullu district today. He said the police team recovered and destroyed about 5,098 illegal poppy plants grown in a field at Shapneel. He said: “During the initial investigation, this illegal farming was found to be done by Dile Ram, a resident Shapneel village.”

The Superintendent of Police said 4,760 poppy plants cultivated among the apple trees in an orchard were recovered and destroyed. He said another case was registered against an unknown person as the police team recovered and destroyed about 600 illegal opium plants grown in the fields in Shapneel during patrolling. He said three separate cases had been registered.

