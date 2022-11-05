10 all-woman poll booths set up in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 4

As many as 10 polling stations, two each in five Assembly constituencies, to be managed by women had been set up in the district, DEO-cum-Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said here today.

The DC said as many as 40 women polling staff, including presiding officers, had been deployed to perform the duty in these booths while carrying out the election process.

The stations had been set up at Buien, Kasvati-II (Churah SC), Bharmour-I, Khani-I (Bharmour ST), Surara, Chauntra (Chamba), Kuntedi , Talori (Dalhousie) and Chowari-I, Chowari-II (Bhattiyat), Rana added.

While two polling stations — Chaugan-I (Chamba) and Ahni-I (Dalhousie) — had also been set up for special voters, the DC said.

He further said five model polling stations had been set up at Buien (Churah SC), Bharmour-II (Bharmour ST), Chaugan-II (Chamba, Kuntedi (Dalhousie) and Sihunta-I (Bhattiyat) in the district.