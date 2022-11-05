10 all-woman poll booths set up in Chamba

Chamba, November 4
As many as 10 polling stations, two each in five Assembly constituencies, to be managed by women had been set up in the district, DEO-cum-Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said here today.
The DC said as many as 40 women polling staff, including presiding officers, had been deployed to perform the duty in these booths while carrying out the election process.
The stations had been set up at Buien, Kasvati-II (Churah SC), Bharmour-I, Khani-I (Bharmour ST), Surara, Chauntra (Chamba), Kuntedi , Talori (Dalhousie) and Chowari-I, Chowari-II (Bhattiyat), Rana added.
While two polling stations — Chaugan-I (Chamba) and Ahni-I (Dalhousie) — had also been set up for special voters, the DC said.
He further said five model polling stations had been set up at Buien (Churah SC), Bharmour-II (Bharmour ST), Chaugan-II (Chamba, Kuntedi (Dalhousie) and Sihunta-I (Bhattiyat) in the district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...