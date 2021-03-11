10 bids received for building Kaithlighat-Dhalli bypass

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 23

Ten bids have been received for the 28.4-km Kaithlighat-Dhalli bypass to be constructed as part of the Parwanoo-Shimla four-lane road project. The tender is likely to be awarded within one or two months.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,760 crore. While six bids have been received for the Kaithlighat- Shakral (17.46 km) stretch, four bids have been made for the Shakral-Dhalli (10.98 km) portion, said Abdul Basit, Regional Officer of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Tender to be awarded within one or two months The tender is likely to be awarded in a month or two and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,760 crore.

The new highway will bypass Shimla and reduce distance between Kaithlighat and Dhalli from 40.1 km to 28.4 km.

Five tunnels, including two twin tube tunnels, and 27 bridges will be constructed on the stretch.

The bidding process was extended six times. The NHAI attributed the delay to administrative and technical reasons, besides forest clearance and land acquisition. It said that the dates were extended before the last date, as new norms were introduced.

Now, tunnel experience has been made mandatory keeping in view that tunnels will be constructed below Shimla city, which has old and heritage buildings and real-time monitoring of the buildings will be done.

The new highway will bypass Shimla and reduce the distance between Kaithlighat and Dhalli from 40.1 km to 28.4 km. Five tunnels, including two twin tube tunnels, and 27 bridges will come up on the stretch.