10 candidates in poll fray for Mandi Lok Sabha seat

Mandi, May 17
A total of 10 candidates are in the poll fray from the Mandi parliamentary constituency for the upcoming elections. No candidate has withdrawn their nomination so far.
District Election officer Apoorv Devgan said 10 candidates were contesting from the Mandi parliamentary constituency, including BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, Vikramaditya Singh from the Congress, BSP’s Prakash Chand Bhardwaj, Rashtriya Dev Bhoomi Party’s Narender Kumar, Bhartiya Parivar Party’s Vinay Kumar, Himachal Janata Party’s Mahesh Saini and independent candidates — Ashutosh Mahant, Dinesh Kumar Bhati, Rakhi Gupta and Subhash Snehi.
He said election symbols have also been allotted to the candidates.
