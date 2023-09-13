10 die of scrub typhus in 4 districts

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 12

Ten persons have died of scrub typhus in the state this year. Four deaths each have been recorded in Shimla and Solan districts. The two other persons have died in Chamba and Kangra districts. Overall, 5,834 tests were conducted for scrub typhus and 973 of these came out positive.

Medical experts have advised people to immediately reach a nearby medical facility if they develop fever.

